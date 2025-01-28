Latest Jimmy Butler Suspension Tanks Miami Heat NBA Championship Odds
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the team indefinitely, and it appears more and more likely that the only resolution between the two sides will be a trade by this season’s Feb. 6 deadline.
The Heat don’t have to trade Butler, especially since the star forward can opt out of his contract at the end of this season, but it may be in their best interest to move on from the circus that he has caused this season.
After beating the Orlando Magic on Monday night, the Heat are currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, but Butler’s suspension has cast a dark shadow on the Heat in the futures market.
Miami Heat NBA Finals Odds Falling
The Heat are now just +25000 to win the NBA Finals this season – shocking odds for a team that is outside of the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference.
However, it’s pretty clear that the Butler saga has a major impact on that. Just two weeks ago, Miami was +8000 to win the title, a much more favorable price for a team that has been the No. 8 seed in the East in each of the last two seasons.
However, with it becoming less and less likely that Butler remains in Miami beyond the deadline – and if he does he may not play – oddsmakers don’t view the Heat as a threat to win the title.
Miami has made two trips to the Finals in the Butler era (2019-20 season and 2022-23 season), losing both of them. While the Heat still have key core pieces like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Butler was the driving force in both of those playoff runs.
Since Butler’s contract is such a tough one to trade (he’s making over $48 million this season and has a player option for more than $52 million next season), it’s possible that Miami won’t get much for him in a trade.
Butler’s preferred destination, the Phoenix Suns, can’t offer the Heat much more than another bad contract (Bradley Beal) unless Beal is willing to waive his no-trade clause to a third team.
What oddsmakers are telling us is simple: The Heat aren’t title contenders without Butler on the roster, and they aren’t going to get a piece that makes them title contenders back for him in return.
It’s a no-win situation for the Heat and those bettors who wagered on Miami prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.
As for Butler, he’s certainly hoping that he’ll be in a different uniform when the NBA’s trade deadline comes to a close on Feb. 6.
