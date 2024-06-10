Latest NBA Finals Odds: Celtics Heavily Favored to Win Series vs. Mavs After Game 2
Just two more games separate the Boston Celtics and the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after they won Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
Boston weathered a rough shooting night by its standards (10-for-39 from 3) to hold off a triple-double from Luka Doncic and defeat Dallas at home.
Now, Boston is in the driver's seat heading into Game 3 in Dallas on Wednesday night. So much so, that oddsmakers have double the Celtics' odds to win the NBA Finals from -400 to -800 after winning Game 2.
Latest Odds to Win NBA Championship
- Celtics: -800
- Mavericks: +550
Based on these odds, the Celtics have an implied probability of 88.89 percent to win the title this season. Dallas -- at +550 -- has just a 15.38 percent chance based on implied probability.
Boston has not lost a road game so far this postseason, going a perfect 6-0, and now it could finish off this series in as little as four games if it wins a pair of road games in Dallas.
Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown have been great so far in this series, and Jayson Tatum has done a great job passing the ball even though his shot isn't falling, which has forced the Dallas defense to scramble a ton in the first two games of the series.
If the Mavs want any chance to pull off the comeback and cash in on these current odds, they'll need help from players not named Luka Doncic.
Doncic -- despite several nagging injuries -- had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists per game while shooting 12-for-21 from the field in Game 2. His co-star Kyrie Irving shot just 7-for-18 and is now 0-for-8 from beyond the arc in the series, shooting 13-for-37 from the field overall.
In Game 2, Doncic shot 4-for-9 from 3-point range, but the rest of the Mavs combined to shoot just 2-for-17.
Right now, bettors may not want to lay the price on Boston -- and rightfully so -- but it looks like this is Boston's series to lose entering Game 3.
