Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James appears to be close to his season debut ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz.
James, who has not played this season due to sciatica, has been upgraded to questionable on the Lakers' injury report. The four-time champion practiced over the last week and did not have any setbacks, giving him a real chance to play on Tuesday.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, James is "motivated and eager" to return to action, and the decision to list him as questionable is an indication that he will make his season debut tonight.
This is great news for the Lakers, who are 10-4 to start this season and currently in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference standings. The return of James could undoubtedly boost the team, as he was an All-NBA selection once again in the 2024-25 season despite turning 40 years old.
If James were to sit another game on Tuesday, his next chance to play after that would come on Sunday at home against this same Jazz team. The Lakers have several days off after Tuesday's game, so it could make sense to bring James back to give him ample recovery time before the team plays again.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Lakers star on Tuesday night -- if he's able to suit up.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet vs. Jazz
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
LeBron James OVER 4.5 Assists (-116)
Based on this prop, it seems like oddsmakers expect James to be on some sort of minutes limit on Tuesday, but I'm buying him to clear this line against the Utah Jazz.
Last season, James averaged 8.2 assists per game even though he played half of the year alongside Luka Doncic. So, this line is well below what his usual average is, and he's taking on a Utah team that is dead last in the NBA in opponent assists per game (29.8).
James should still have a big ball-handling role for the Lakers even with Austin Reaves and Doncic playing so well, as he's one of the greatest passers in NBA history. This line is way too low for the four-time league MVP in his season debut.
