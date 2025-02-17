Lehigh vs. Bucknell Prediction, Odds and Key Players for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 17
The Bucknell Bison are looking to keep their strong record in Patriot League play going on Monday night, and they’re set as favorites at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
Lehigh has struggled mightily on the road this season, going 2-11 straight up, and it’s just 5-9 in Patriot League play.
Bucknell has an elite duo of Noah Williamson (16.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG) and Josh Bascoe (15.1 PPG, 4.4 APG) that makes it a contender in the Patriot League, but the Bison are still two games back of American University in the standings.
Can they gain some ground on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Patriot League showdown.
Lehigh vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lehigh +6.5 (-108)
- Bucknell -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lehigh: +220
- Bucknell: -270
Total
- 139.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lehigh vs. Bucknell How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sojka Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Bucknell record: 13-14
- Lehigh record: 10-15
Lehigh vs. Bucknell Key Players to Watch
Bucknell Bison
- Josh Bascoe, Guard – 15.1 PPG, 4.4 APG, 3.7 RPG, 1.4 SPG
The leading assist man in the Patriot League, Bascoe has played in all 27 games for the Bison this season and is their second-leading scorer.
The senior guard is going to play major minutes in this game (he leads the Patriot League in minutes), and he had a smooth 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in the first meeting between these teams this season.
Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Cam Gillus, Guard – 10.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.5 APG
With leading scorer Keith Higgins Jr. out since Jan. 2, the Mountain Hawks have relied more on Gillus and Tyler Whitney-Sidney to carry their offense.
Gillus had a big game against Bucknell earlier this season, scoring 16 points and grabbing five boards. A 34.2 percent shooter from deep, Gillus is one of several players on this roster that can hit the 3 at a high rate.
Lehigh vs. Bucknell Prediction and Pick
Lehigh won the first meeting between these teams at home by two points, but it has really struggled on the road, winning just two of 13 matchups.
Meanwhile, the Bison are streaking, winning two games in a row and moving to 9-3 straight up at home in the process. Bucknell also beat American – the No. 1 team in the Patriot League – by 22 points at home earlier this month.
Despite that, I think the Mountain Hawks can cover this spread.
Lehigh is 38th in the country in 3-point percentage this season, and the Bison are actually allowing more points per game than they’re scoring – despite some strong play in the conference.
Neither of these teams are great on the offensive end, but the Mountain Hawks shooting could be the difference. Lehigh hasn’t lost a game by seven or more points since Jan. 29, and it only has two losses of seven or more points since the start of the new year.
The Mountain Hawks have played close games against some of the top teams in the conference, losing by one possession twice to American and losing by just five to Army.
I think they hang around – even on the road – tonight.
Pick: Lehigh +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
