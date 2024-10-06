Liberty vs. Aces Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WNBA Semifinals Game 4
The Las Vegas Aces set a WNBA record in their Game 3 win over the New York Liberty on Friday night, winning a 12th consecutive playoff game at home.
After falling down 0-2 in the series, the Aces are attempting to become the first team in WNBA history to win a series after losing the first two games. Teams in best-of-five scenarios that have been down 0-2 are 0-18 all time.
New York has been the No. 1 team in the WNBA all season long, and it was 5-0 in the regular season and playoff against the Aces this season until it lost badly in Game 3.
Can the Liberty bounce back and snap the Aces’ home winning streak?
Oddsmakers have the Liberty set as 3.5-point underdogs, and they only have failed to cover the spread as a dog one time this season – Game 3 of this series.
With Las Vegas trying to keep its title defense alive, here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Game 4.
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Liberty +3.5 (-110)
- Aces -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: +142
- Aces: -170
Total
- 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Series: Liberty lead 2-1
Liberty vs. Aces Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Aces Injury Report
- None to report
According to Holly Rowe on the broadcast during this series, guard Jackie Young has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since the Olympic break, but she is playing through it in the playoffs.
Liberty vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Sabrina Ionescu: The Aces did an unbelievable job defending Ionescu in Game 4, holding her to four points on 1-of-7 seven shooting after she scored 45 points in the first two games of this series. The Liberty cannot afford another game like that from Ionescu if they want to avoid a winner-take-all Game 5.
Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray: After missing the start of the season with an injury, Gray has turned things up a notch in the playoffs, averaging 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field. The star point guard had 10 points, seven dimes and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in Las Vegas’ Game 3 win.
Liberty vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
In the Game 3 betting preview, I mentioned that I couldn’t quit the Aces – especially at home – despite losing the first two games of this series.
Well, I most certainly can’t quit them now.
Las Vegas finally got a solid game from all three of its star guards, as Gray, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum combined for 54 points, 13 assists and nine 3-pointers. It’s going to be tough to repeat that performance, but something close to that is going to make Las Vegas tough to beat.
I’m not sold on the Aces making history and winning this series – yet – but I do think they can take Game 4.
The Liberty could not find a way to get Ionescu going, and even though they’re 16-4 straight up on the road, I don’t see the two-time defending champs going quietly.
Bet on a 13th straight home win for the Aces in the playoffs.
Pick: Aces -3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.