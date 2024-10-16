Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA Finals Game 3 (Buy the NY Bounce Back)
The New York Liberty evened the WNBA Finals on Sunday afternoon, jumping out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and eventually knocking off the Minnesota Lynx by 14.
Minnesota stole Game 1 of this series behind a hot shooting performance, but players like Kayla McBride, Alanna Smith and Bridget Carleton didn’t have it going from 3, and the Lynx shot 6-for-20 overall from deep.
Does that change with Minnesota back at home for Game 3?
Oddsmakers have Breanna Stewart and the Liberty favored in this matchup, but only by 2.5 points.
The Lynx are 4-2 in six matchups against the Liberty this season, winning the lone matchup between these teams in Minnesota by 17 points back on March 25.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.
Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Liberty -2.5 (-110)
- Lynx +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -148
- Lynx: +124
Total
- 160 (Over -112/Under -108)
Liberty vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Tied 1-1
Liberty vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Liberty vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: The X-Factor in Game 2, Laney-Hamilton had 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting (4-for-6 from 3) for the Liberty. New York didn’t get efficient games from Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu in Game 1, but it appeared that the team was looking to move the ball around in Game 2 – leading to a huge game from Laney-Hamilton. If she is going to push 20 points in any other game, New York is likely going to roll to a victory.
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride: After a big Game 1 where she scored 22 points and hit 4-of-7 shots from beyond the arc, Kayla McBride came back to earth in Game 2. She ended up shooting just 3-for-9 from the field, scoring eight points, and the Lynx as a team scored just 66. They need McBride to get back on track shooting the ball to keep up with New York’s No. 1 offense.
Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Obviously, this is a make or break game for both sides in a five-game series, and it’s interesting to see the Liberty favored – although they’ve only been underdogs five times all season long.
Minnesota has dominated as an underdog, going 13-5 against the spread, and it’s 1-1 against the spread with one outright win in this series.
New York’s offense looked a lot better in Game 2, with four players scoring in double figures. Overall, the Liberty shot 11-for-24 from beyond the arc, making it nearly impossible for the Lynx to keep up on a poor shooting night.
However, Minnesota is the No. 1 3-point shooting team in the league, so I don’t expect a massive discrepancy in this department going forward.
That being said, the Liberty have dominated on the road this season, going 16-6 against the spread and 17-5 straight up (including playoffs) this season.
I don’t want to underestimate the Lynx as underdogs, but it took an all-time bad shooting performance from Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu (14-for-47 combined) in Game 1 for Minnesota to win.
With this spread sitting at just 2.5 points, I’ll bet on New York to come away with a win.
Pick: Liberty Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
