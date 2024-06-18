Liberty vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Tuesday, June 18
The late-night matchup in the WNBA should be an absolute barnburner as the Phoenix Mercury host the New York Liberty, who are looking to extend their winning streak to nine games.
The Liberty are the No. 2 team in the W right now, and they’ve knocked off the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces over the last week and a half. Now, they’ll look to move to 2-0 on the season against a Mercury team that hung tough in New York, losing by just three points back on May 29.
Phoenix looks much different than it did in late May, as All-Star center Brittney Griner and starter Rebecca Allen are back in the lineup. Since Griner returned from a fractured toe, the Mercury are 3-1 with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Aces (103-99) last Thursday night.
The Mercury are just 7-7 on the season, but they’re 5-2 straight up at home after they knocked off the Seattle Storm as home underdogs on Sunday.
Can Phoenix follow a similar blueprint against a streaking Liberty team?
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this marquee matchup on Tuesday night.
Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -5 (-110)
- Mercury +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -245
- Mercury: +200
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 18
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to watch (TV): CBSSN
- Liberty record: 12-2
- Mercury record: 7-7
Liberty vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – doubtful
- Nyara Sabally – out
Mercury Injury Report
- None to report
Liberty vs. Mercury Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Jonquel Jones: A former MVP, Jonquel Jones is playing at an MVP-level as of late, scoring 22, 29 and 34 points in her last three games, leading the Liberty to wins over the Connecticut Sun, Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces. The four-time All-Star is averaging 16.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting an insane 58.7 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3-point range.
Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner: It’s no coincidence that since Brittney Griner returned to the lineup from a fractured toe, the Mercury are rolling. Phoenix is 3-1 with BG in action, and she dominated in a win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday, putting up 28 points (10-of-15 shooting), nine rebounds and two blocks in the win. Griner is now averaging 22.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 2024.
Liberty vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
I’m higher on this Mercury team than the market is right now, as they’ve looked really solid since Allen and Griner returned to action.
Phoenix has been great at Footprint Center (5-2) this season, covering the spread in five of those games and posting an impressive 7-3 ATS record as an underdog.
New York has been on fire – and it may still win this game – but the Liberty are likely down a key player in Vandersloot (doubtful) that hasn’t hurt them yet on their run, but it could tonight.
It’s hard to judge this Phoenix team on its season-long numbers, as the addition of Griner not only improves the offense for the Mercury, but it clearly gives them more rim protection as well.
Since BG returned, the Mercury are fifth in the league in net rating and 4-0 ATS. Trust them to cover tonight.
Pick: Mercury +5 (-110)
