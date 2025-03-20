Liberty vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
The final game of the Round of 64 will feature a 12 vs. 5 matchup between the Liberty Flames from the Conference USA and the Oregon Ducks from Big Ten.
The Flames dominated the C-USA throughout the season and then capped it off with a conference tournament win. They're now slotted in as a No. 12 seed, a popular upset spot.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Round of 64 finale.
Liberty vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Liberty +7.5 (-115)
- Oregon -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Liberty +260
- Oregon -325
Total
- OVER 139.5 (-105)
- UNDER 139.5 (-115)
Liberty vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- Liberty Record: 28-6
- Oregon Record: 24-9
Liberty vs. Oregon Best Prop Bets
Liberty Prop Bet
- Kaden Metheny OVER 13.5 Points (-105) via BetMGM
Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.5 points per game this season and he's coming off a strong conference tournament. In the Flames two most recent games, he combined for 45 points. He has shot at least 46.7% from the field in three straight games. Let's bet on him to have another big performance on Friday night.
Oregon Prop Bet
- Keeshawn Barthelemy OVER 2.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
Liberty's biggest weakness is its rebounding ability, ranking 298th in the country in rebounding percentage. That should lead to Oregon having a strong day on the boards, including Keeshawn Barthelemy, who's already averaging 2.4 rebounds per game this season. All he has to do is grab a third and this bet will be a winner.
Liberty vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
It's hard for me to not take the points with the best shooting team in the tournament. Liberty ranks second in the country in effective field goal percentage at 58.4%. The next closest team that made it to the tournament is Duke at 57.4%.
Not only is Liberty a great shooting team, but the Flames also rank 19th in defensive efficiency.
Oregon, in those two metrics, come in at 105th and 83rd. Obviously, the Ducks played much stronger competition throughout the year, but they can't overlook a Flames team, especially if Liberty gets hot with it's shooting.
I'll take the points with the Flames in a potential upset spot to cap off the Round of 64.
Pick: Liberty +7.5 (-115) via BetMGM
