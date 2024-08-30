Liberty vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Aug. 30 (Discount on NY)
The New York Liberty remain on the road after a bad loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, and they’ll take on the No. 4-seeded Seattle Storm on Friday.
Seattle jumped ahead of the Las Vegas Aces in the standings with a four-point win over the Atlanta Dream, but it hasn’t looked great out of the Olympic break. There’s a chance these teams meet in the playoffs in the second round, so this game should be a nice preview of how they match up.
With Jonquel Jones dealing with an illness, the Liberty are set as just two-point road favorites in this one.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Friday’s game.
Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -2 (-110)
- Storm +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -125
- Storm: +105
Total
- 163.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Liberty vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Liberty record: 26-6
- Storm record: 19-11
Liberty vs. Storm Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Jonquel Jones – day-to-day
Storm Injury Report
- Jordan Horston – out
Liberty vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart: Breanna Stewart has been on fire since the Olympic break, and she may play an even bigger offensive role if Jonquel Jones (illness) misses this game. Stewie had 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks in New York’s last game.
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith: After calling out her team's poor play following a loss to the Washington Mystics, Diggins-Smith showed up in a big way against the Atlanta Dream, scoring 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting to go with five rebounds and nine dimes. The Storm won that game, but they failed to cover a 7.5-point spread at home.
Liberty vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Yes, the Liberty had a bad loss to the Sparks on Wednesday, but I’m going back to the well with them on Friday.
New York is still 11-5 against the spread on the road this season, and Seattle has not been great since the Olympic break, posting the seventh-best net rating in the W over its last five games.
If Jones plays, this line will likely move in favor of the Liberty, who won the first meeting this season between these teams by 11 points.
This is a discount to get the WNBA’s best team at on Friday.
Pick: Liberty Moneyline (-125)
