Liberty vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Sept. 10 (Lay Price With New York)
The New York Liberty picked up a massive win on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Aces for the third time this season.
New York is the clear-cut favorite to win the WNBA Finals, but it still has a little more work to do to clinch the No. 1 seed in the standings.
They’ll get an easy game – or what should be an easy game – on Tuesday against the Dallas Wings, who have just nine wins on the season and have been eliminated from playoff contention.
After the Olympic break, these teams played back-to-back games against each other with the Liberty winning by 20 and eight points in those matchups.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -9.5 (-110)
- Wings +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -485
- Wings: +370
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Liberty record: 29-6
- Wings record: 9-26
Liberty vs. Wings Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton – day-to-day
Wings Injury Report
- Stephanie Soares – day-to-day
Liberty vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart: Fresh off a 21-point game in a win over the Las Vegas Aces, Stewie has a favorable matchup against the worst defense in the WNBA on Tuesday. In two games after the Olympic break against Dallas, Stewart scored 45 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, and dished out nine dimes. She could have a big game on the road tonight.
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: The Wings have been eliminated from postseason contention, wasting a pretty solid season from Arike Ogunbowale. The star guard is averaging 22.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, but Dallas had too many injuries to compete for a playoff spot in 2024.
Liberty vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
New York hasn’t been great against the spread at home, but it is 12-5 ATS on the road, which gives it a major edge against the Wings (5-12 ATS at home).
Dallas has the worst defensive rating in the W, and it should struggle against the league’s best offense. I can’t see the Wings hanging around, especially since they don’t have anything to play for in this matchup.
New York dominated Dallas in one of two games at home, and I trust the Liberty more on the road. They rank No. 1 in road net rating (+12.6), posting the best offensive and defensive rating in the league away from home as well.
I’ll lay the points with Stewie and company tonight.
Pick: Liberty -9.5 (-110)
