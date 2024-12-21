Lions vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Believe in Caleb Williams)
The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will face off in a rematch of their Thanksgiving showdown where the Bears choked away a chance at a last-second comeback, eventually leading to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.
The story of the rematch will surround the Lions' laundry list of injuries. Can they overcome their bad luck and continue to dominate opponents? Let's take a look at how we should target the player prop market in this game.
Lions vs. Bears Player Prop Bets
- Caleb Williams OVER 218.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 91.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+230)
Caleb Williams OVER 218.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Caleb Williams to go OVER 218.5 passing yards is my No. 4 ranked player prop this week:
Who is going to play in the Lions secondary? Khalil Dorsey and Carlon Davis III are now on IR and Brian Branch is listed as questionable and did not participate in Wednesday's practice. A team can only take so many injuries before opposing offenses start lighting them up and I think the Lions have reached that point.
Caleb Williams threw for 256 yards against the Lions just a few weeks ago and now he gets to play against backups. I don't see why he can't go over this number against Detroit once again.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 91.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
There's lots of debate about how David Montgomery's injury will affect Jahmyr Gibbs' production. Some think the lack of fresh legs will hurt him while others believe more carries mean even bigger numbers. I'm part of the latter group.
Gibbs has been averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season and he rushed for 87 yards on just nine carries against the Bears in Week 13. Now that he'll serve as their primary back, I expect a huge performance from Gibbs.
Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+230)
Rome Odunze presents plenty of value at +230 odds to find the end zone. He has been arguably the most impressive receiver on this team in 2024. He has seen 5+ targets in eight straight games and I expect to see a rookie connection for a score between Williams and Odunze.
