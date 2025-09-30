Lions vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Detroit Lions have completely rebounded after their Week 1 embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers, and now sit at 3-1 and are looking like they're once again one of the best teams in the NFC.
They have another favorable matchup ahead of them in Week 5 when they hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. If you want to get in on the action, you're in the right place. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.
Lions vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lions -10 (-110)
- Bengals +10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions -500
- Bengals +375
Total
- OVER 49 (-110)
- UNDER 49 (-110)
Lions vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Lions Record: 3-1
- Bengals Record: 3-1
Lions vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Lions are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 7-3 in t he Lions' last 10 games
- Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Lions
- Lions are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games
- Lions are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games vs. AFC opponents
- Bengals are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Bengals are 12-3 straight up in their last 15 games vs. NFC opponents
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Bengals' last eight home games
Lions vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Questionable
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Questionable
- D.J. Reed, CB - Doubtful
- Daniel Thomas, S - IR
Bengals Injury Report
- Shemar Stewart, DE - Questionable
- Noah Fant, TE - Questionable
- Joe Burrow, QB - IR
- Lucas Patrick, G - IR
- Cordell Volson, G - IR
Lions vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
- Jared Goff, QB - Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is putting together yet another impressive season, completing 73.8% of passes for 929 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's available at 18-1 to win NFL MVP, and he may be worth a look at that price point right now. Goff continues to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL.
Lions vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Lions in this game:
It's clear the Detroit Lions' Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers was an anomaly. They're quickly becoming one of the best teams in the NFL, and it's not just their explosive and efficient offense. They rank sixth in EPA per play but also sixth in opponent EPA per play. They also rank fourth in opponent success rate.
Meanwhile, the Bengals are a complete disaster with Joe Burrow injured. They're 31st in Net Yards per Play (-1.4), while also ranking near the bottom of the NFL in advanced metrics, both offensive and defensive. There's little they'll be able to do to keep pace with the Lions. I'll lay the points with Detroit.
Pick: Lions -10 (-110) via BetMGM
Use BetMGM promo code ‘SI1500’ to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you register and place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Deposit at least $10, make your pick, and BetMGM will return your full stake if you lose.
In MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you can place a $10 wager and get $150 in bonus bets if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!