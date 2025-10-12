Lions vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 6
A potential shootout is set to take place on Sunday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in Week 6 with the total set at 52.5 at some of the best betting sites.
Detroit has won four games in a row and leads the NFL in points scored this season, making it a great team to bet on when it comes to the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are just 2-3, but their offense has looked much better since Xavier Worthy returned to the lineup in Week 4 from his shoulder injury.
There are a ton of stars on the offensive end in this game from Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown to Worthy, Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Since oddsmakers are expecting a ton of offense in this Week 6 battle, why don’t we bet on a few players to find the end zone?
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this week’s Sunday Night Football game.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Chiefs
- David Montgomery Anytime TD (-110)
- Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+135)
- Patrick Mahomes Anytime TD (+290)
David Montgomery Anytime TD (-110)
David Montgomery ran for 25 touchdowns combined in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and now he has a terrific matchup in Week 6 against a Kansas City defense that has really struggled to stop the run.
The Chiefs are allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season – the sixth-most in the NFL – and they’ve given up six rushing scores in five games. KC also ranks just 29th in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense.
That sets up well for Montgomery and the Lions, who are sixth in the NFL in rushing yards and have eight rushing scores in five games. After a down Week 4, Montgomery bounced back with 18 carries in Week 5 and scored his fourth touchdown of the season.
The preferred goal-line back for the Lions, Montgomery should have a chance to punch one in on Sunday night.
Travis Kelce Anytime TD (+135)
Travis Kelce isn’t the same weapon he was earlier in his career, but he’s still a go-to option in the red zone for the Chiefs.
Kelce caught Mahomes’ lone touchdown pass in Week 5, and it was on a pick play (JuJu Smith-Schuster may have gotten away with pass interference) that was schemed to get Kelce open.
The future Hall of Famer has 22 catches this season and has already found the end zone twice. While Detroit has a solid defense, it has already given up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2025.
This is a great spot to back Kelce, especially with the total suggesting this game will be a shootout.
Patrick Mahomes Anytime TD (+290)
Mahomes has arguably been the Chiefs’ best option on the ground this season, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He’s already up to 190 rushing yards, and he scored his third touchdown of the campaign on the ground in Week 5 against Jacksonville.
The Lions are elite at stopping the run – ranking third in EPA/Rush – so I expect Mahomes to throw the ball a ton on Sunday night. That should give him some scramble opportunities, and he’s one of the best off-script players in the game.
Mahomes has at least four carries in every game this season, and he’s scored a touchdown in each game where he’s ran the ball six or more times.
