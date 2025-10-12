Lions vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 6 (Bet on Patrick Mahomes)
A standalone primetime game calls for a few extra bets, especially when two Super Bowl contenders are going head-to-head.
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back .500 in Week 6 when they host the 4-1 Detroit Lions and Jared Goff, who enter Week 6 with the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL.
After a rough Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions have caught fire on offense, making them one of the best teams to bet on in the prop market.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have started to find their groove on offense with Xavier Worthy (shoulder) back in action, and they’re actually favored at home in this matchup.
There are a ton of star players to consider in the prop market in this one, including Detroit running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who should thrive against a subpar Kansas City run defense.
Let’s break down each of the props I’m eyeing for Sunday Night Football in Week 6.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Chiefs
- Patrick Mahomes OVER 259.5 Passing Yards (-112)
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
- Xavier Worthy OVER 4.5 Receptions (-136)
Patrick Mahomes OVER 259.5 Passing Yards (-112)
The return of Xavier Worthy has worked wonders for Patrick Mahomes and this Chiefs offense, as the star quarterback has thrown for 270 and 318 yards in his last two games, clearing this line in both of them.
Prior to that, Mahomes had failed to throw for more than 258 yards in a game this season, and he even fell short of the 200-yard mark in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is a tough matchup against a Detroit defense that is No. 3 in EPA/Rush and No. 10 in EPA/Pass, but I expect the Chiefs to attack through the air, especially if they fall behind in those one.
Detroit is just 15th in net yards per attempt this season, and it has benefitted from playing some subpar quarterbacks in Joe Flacco and Jake Browning over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s running game has been bolstered by Mahomes using his legs (57 or more rushing yards in three games) all season.
As the Chiefs’ offense continues to get healthier, I think Mahomes starts to put up some of the big passing numbers that we’ve grown accustomed to in his career.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
This is a terrific matchup for Gibbs and the Lions’ running game, as the Chiefs rank sixth in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.8) and are just 29th in EPA/Rush.
I don’t mind picks for either Gibbs or Montgomery, but Gibbs is the back that sees the field more often, playing 61.1 percent of the Lions’ snaps in 2025.
He’s also cleared 90 rushing yards twice this season, and has at least 12 carries in each of his last four games. Gibbs is a little more explosive than Montgomery (the former first-round pick is averaging 4.6 yards per carry), and I think he has a chance to break a major run that could put him within striking distance of this number.
Either way, betting on the Lions’ running backs is the way to go in Week 6.
Xavier Worthy OVER 4.5 Receptions (-136)
Rashee Rice is suspended for one more week, which means Xavier Worthy will remain Kansas City’s No. 1 wideout in Week 6.
Worthy played a season-high 76.6 percent of the snaps in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he caught six of his nine targets from Mahomes for 42 yards. Since returning in Week 4, Worthy has been targeted 17 times in two games, catching at least five passes in each.
Since I’m betting on Mahomes’ OVER passing yards, this prop goes hand-in-hand with it. Worthy should push double-digit targets once again, and it was nice to see him get nearly a 20 percent increase in snap share in his second game back in the lineup.
