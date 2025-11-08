Lions vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 10 in what will be a rematch of last year's divisional round of the NFL Playoffs when the Commanders took down the Lions in a shocking upset.
Unfortunately, this year's game doesn't have the hype we'd expected before the season began, with the Commanders suffering significant regression and Jayden Daniels out with an injury.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props. Let's dive into them.
Lions vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jared Goff Longest Completion OVER 35.5 Yards (-110) via DraftKings
- Marcus Mariota UNDER 205.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Kalif Raymond Anytime Touchdown (+575) via BetMGM
Jared Goff Longest Completion OVER 35.5 Yards (-110)
The Washington Commanders' defense has given up plenty of chunk plays through the year this season. They have given up the most passing plays of 20+ yards and also the most passing plays of 40+ yards this season, with nine. Jared Goff has already recorded a completion of 36+ yards in three games this season, so I think he's going to torch the Commanders' secondary on Sunday.
Marcus Mariota UNDER 205.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Lions' secondary has been sneakily one of the best in the NFL. They enter Week 10 ranking fifth in opponent dropback EPA and fourth in opponent dropback success rate. The Commanders would be smart to stick to the ground in this game, leaving Mariota in a tough spot to go over his passing yards total of 205.5. His season-high is just 213 passing yards against the Chiefs two weeks ago.
Kalif Raymond Anytime Touchdown (+575)
Kalif Raymond has seen his offensive snaps increase in the past two weeks, including playing 45.2% of offensive snaps last week against the Vikings. That could lead to him potentially finding the end zone against the bad Commanders' secondary. He's worth a bet as a dark horse option at +575.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!