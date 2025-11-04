Lions vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Washington Commanders suffered their fourth straight loss on Sunday night, but it was the injury to Jayden Daniels that really hurt. They also lost wide receiver Luke McCaffrey and cornerback Marshon Lattimore to injury in the defeat.
They now host a hungry Detroit Lions team coming off a home loss to the Vikings.
Washington took down Detroit in last year’s playoffs, but it’s a much different matchup this time around.
Can the Lions cover in Washington as big favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Lions vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lions -8.5 (-110)
- Commanders +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions: -520
- Commanders: +390
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lions vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Lions record: 5-3
- Commanders record: 3-6
Lions vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The Lions are 5-3 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are 3-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Lions' games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-4 in the Commanders' games this season.
- The Lions are 2-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Commanders are 2-2 against the spread at home this season.
Lions vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Craig Reynolds – questionable
- Kerby Joseph – questionable
- Josh Paschal – out
- Christian Mahogany – out
- Penei Sewell – questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Colson Yankoff – questionable
- Terry McLaurin – questionable
- Jayden Daniels – out
- Marshon Lattimore – out
- Luke McCaffrey – out
Lions vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions
The Minnesota Vikings slowed down the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and that very much included running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He was held to just 25 yards rushing on nine carries, plus three receiving yards on as many catches.
It was quite the turnaround after Gibbs racked up 136 rushing yards and 82 receiving yards the game prior against the Buccaneers.
Gibbs and the Lions should be able to bounce back against the Commanders. Washington allows 124.2 rushing yards per game, and Detroit should be able to build a lead to lean on its backs.
Lions vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
It has been a season to forget for the Commanders with injuries piling up left and right. They’ve now lost four games in a row, including the last three in blowout fashion.
The Lions had a disappointing showing against the Vikings following their bye and are likely to get back to their usual dominant ways against a struggling Commanders squad.
When Detroit is favored by more than a touchdown and actually wins the game, it usually covers. That includes a 37-24 win in Cincinnati in it last game as road favorites.
I’ll take Detroit to bounce back in a big way against the Commanders.
Pick: Lions -8.5 (-110)
