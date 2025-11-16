Lions vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 11
Two star-studded offenses face off on Sunday night in Week 11, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are slight favorites at home against the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff.
The Lions are coming off a 44-point showing against Washington in Week 10, and head coach Dan Campbell reportedly took over playcalling in that matchup. Can he keep this offense humming in Week 11?
It won’t be easy, as the Eagles held the Green Bay Packers to just seven points in Week 10 and have allowed the seventh-fewest points in the NFL this season.
Still, the total in this game is up at 46.5, meaning oddsmakers are expecting some touchdowns to occur with a top spot in the NFC on the line.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Sunday Night Football in Week 11.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Lions vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+130)
- Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+160)
- Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD (-130)
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+130)
This season, Amon-Ra St. Brown has found the end zone eight times in nine games, and he’s scored in two of the last three weeks.
Jared Goff always looks St. Brown’s way in big spots, and the former fourth-round pick has a whopping 82 targets and 64 receptions in just nine games. In the red zone, he’s been a major threat, racking up the third-most red-zone targets in the NFL (17). Only Davante Adams and Trey McBride have been targeted more inside the 20-yard line.
Brown has converted those 17 targets into 13 catches for 79 yards and seven scores. He also has 11 targets inside the 10-yard line, so a lot of these looks are coming in the end zone.
I think Brown is a steal at +130 to score in Week 11.
Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+160)
Eagles tight end Dalla Goedert has been a key threat for the offense in the red zone, receiving seven targets, turning them into seven receptions for 39 yards and six scores.
Overall, Goedert has seven touchdown catches in eight games, and he’s coming off a six-target game (his fourth-most this season) in Week 10.
The Eagles’ passing offense has been tough to trust, but Goedert has scored more times than A.J. Brown (three scores) and DeVonta Smith (three scores) combined this season.
He’s worth a look at +160 since both of those receivers are priced ahead of him in this market.
Jahmyr Gibbs Anytime TD (-130)
I don’t love taking a touchdown prop at minus odds, but Jahmyr Gibbs has been too good as of late not to.
The Eagles have allowed the sixth-most rushing scores in the NFL this season (11), and Gibbs has clearly been the lead back between him and David Montgomery for this Lions offense in the 2025 season.
Gibbs is playing 60.3 percent of the team’s snaps and he’s registered double-digit carries in seven of nine games, including a 15-carry, 142-rushing yard, three-score game in Week 10. Gibbs scored twice on the ground and once through the air in that matchup.
He’s found the end zone 10 times this year, scoring in six of his nine games overall. I think he’s worth a bet to build on his best game of the season from Week 10.
