Lions vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 (Fade Saquon Barkley?)
A ton of offensive stars take the field on Sunday night in Week 11, and that means there are a lot of player props to consider.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Saquon Barkley are slight favorites at home against the Detroit Lions, but Philly’s offense hasn’t been the most reliable when it comes to the prop market this season.
Still, the Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC right now, and they’re looking to stay there with a win in Week 11. Detroit, on the other hand, ranks fourth in the NFL in yards per play and put up 44 points in Dan Campbell’s first game as the team’s offensive playcaller this season.
Does that momentum carry into a primetime matchup against a tough Eagles defense?
There are a few players that I’m looking to bet on in this game, including Barkley, who may be a fade candidate against this stingy Detroit run defense.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Eagles
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Jameson Williams OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Jalen Hurts UNDER 26.5 Pass Attempts (-114)
Saquon Barkley UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
This season, Barkley has rushed for 70 or more yards in just two games – Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 8 against the New York Giants.
He’s averaging just 64.3 rushing yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry, way down from his numbers last season (5.8 yards per carry, 125.3 rushing yards per game).
While it wasn’t expected that Barkley would run for 2,000 yards again, he’s taken a major step back this season, making him a risky bet in this prop market against Detroit.
The Lions rank ninth in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, and they’re allowing just 4.0 yards per carry – tied for the ninth-best mark in the league.
Barkley had 22 carries last week and failed to clear this line, and he’s had five games overall this season with 18 or more rushes and less than 70 rushing yards. I can’t back him at this number on Sunday night.
Jameson Williams OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Jameson Williams has put together an up-and-down season for the Lions, but I’m buying him at this number in Week 11.
Williams has 66 and 119 receiving yards in his last two games, catching 10 of his 13 targets over that stretch. He’s also cleared 48.5 receiving yards in four of his nine games this season.
While the workload for Williams has been inconsistent – he has four games with less than five targets – he remains a big-play threat that only needs a few touches to clear a number this small.
I’ll bet on him to have a third game in a row with at least 50 yards receiving.
Jalen Hurts UNDER 26.5 Pass Attempts (-114)
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t lauded for his passing ability, and I’m not sure he’ll throw the ball a ton on Sunday night if the Eagles are able to get up against Detroit.
Hurts has thrown the ball more than 26.5 times in just three games this season, and two of those were losses to Denver and New York. So, if Philly is winning, Hurts isn’t throwing the ball much, and the Eagles are favored in this matchup.
I’ll take the UNDER (which has hit in two thirds of Hurts’ games this season), after Hurts threw the ball just 26 times in a close win over Green Bay in Week 10.
