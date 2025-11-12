Lions vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Philadelphia Eagles grinded out a 10-7 victory at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football for their third straight win, but it won’t be as low-scoring of a game when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
The Lions got back on track last week with a 44-22 win in Washington, but they’re still 6-3 on the season and just 3-2 on the road.
Can the Eagles make it four wins in a row?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Lions vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lions +2.5 (-102)
- Eagles -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Lions: +130
- Eagles: -155
Total
- 46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Lions vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, UNIVERSO
- Lions record: 6-3
- Eagles record: 7-2
Lions vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The Lions are 6-3 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles are 6-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Lions' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Eagles' games this season.
- The Lions are 3-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Eagles are 3-1 against the spread at home this season.
Lions vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Jacob Saylors – questionable
- Pat O’Connor – questionable
- Kerby Joseph – questionable
- Terrion Arnold – questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Jaire Alexander – questionable
- Cam Jurgens – questionable
Lions vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions
The Eagles held the Packers to just seven points on Monday night, but Green Bay doesn’t have an offense anywhere near Detroit’s. The Lions have multiple offensive weapons, including top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
St. Brown is fifth in the league with 693 receiving yards through nine games. He’s coming off a down game in Washington, but the Eagles have struggled against top wideouts.
CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Emeka Egbuka, and Jordan Addison all had at least 100 yards against the Birds, and Courtland Sutton had 99. Brown vs. the Eagles’ secondary is the matchup to watch on Sunday Night Football.
Lions vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
We’ve had some underwhelming primetime games this season, and this should buck that trend. This could very well be an NFC Championship Game preview, and both teams come into Week 11 with something to prove.
With the total set at 46.5, I have to take the over on Sunday night. The Lions average 31.4 points per game with the Eagles holding their own at 24.2.
This might just squeak over the total, but I expect a higher-scoring matchup in primetime this week.
Pick: Over 46.5 (-118)
