Lions vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
A pivotal game in the NFC North is set for Week 7 when the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings take on the 4-1 Detroit Lions for the first time this season.
The NFC North has been by far the best and most competitive divisions in football this season. The four teams lead the NFC in point differential and the Packers, who are in last place, boast a 4-2 record. It's going to be a sprint to finish atop this division and the surprising Vikings will do their best to hold on to the top spot.
Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Lions +2.5 (-115)
- Vikings -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lions +110
- Vikings -130
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-115)
- UNDER 49.5 (-105)
Lions vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Lions record: 4-1
- Vikings record: 5-0
Lions vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- Lions are 7-0 ATS in their last seven games vs. Vikings
- Lions are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Lions' last six games vs. NFC North opponents
- Vikings are 5-0 ATS this season
- The OVER is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Vikings' last 11 home games
Lions vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Kyle Peko, DT - Out
- Aidan Hutchinson, DE - Out
- Christian Mahogany, G - Out
Vikings Injury Report
- Aaron Jones, RB - Questionable
Lions vs. Vikings Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Jameson Williams: The Lions' young wideout has given them a deep-threat option in this offense. He only has 16 receptions on the season, but is leading the team in yards with 365. His 22.8 yards per receptions is an eye-popping numbers and teams need to account for him at all times.
Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison: The Vikings' offense rolls just more smoothly when Jordan Addison is in the lineup, giving Sam Darnold a clear No. 2 option at wide receiver. He has nine receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.
Lions vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm going to back the Lions as underdogs in this pivotal divisional showdown:
I'm still trying to figure out just how good this Vikings team is. There's no denying what they've done this season is impressive and they are certainly worthy of being penciled into the postseason, but have they done enough to be two-point favorites to arguably the best team in the NFC? I'm not quite ready to say that.
As elite as their defense has been, the Vikings offense has been average by most measures. They're 15th in yards per play (5.5) and 14th in EPA per play. An average offensive performance in this game may not be enough to keep pace with the Lions' offense.
I'm going to take the two points with Detroit in what should be a close duel in the NFC North.
Pick: Lions +2 (-110)
