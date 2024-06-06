LIV Golf Odds and Picks: Best Bets to Win for LIV Houston
LIV Golf returns to action Friday for its first event in over a month when it heads to the Golf Club of Houston.
Jon Rahm enters as the betting favorite this week as he still searches for his first win since joining the league. Brooks Koepka is the latest winner, having captured victory in Singapore in early May.
Fans of the PGA Tour will recognize this week's venue. The Golf Club of Houston, formerly known as the Redstone Golf Club, hosted the Houston Open from 2003–19. Past winners of the Houston Open in the field this week include Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter and Anthony Kim.
LIV Houston Odds
- Jon Rahm +700
- Joaquin Niemann +800
- Bryson DeChambeau +800
- Tyrrell Hatton +1200
- Talor Gooch +1600
- Dean Burmester +1600
- Cameron Smith +1600
- Brooks Koepka +1600
- Abraham Ancer +1600
- Louis Oosthuizen +2000
LIV Picks and Best Bets for LIV Houston
Abraham Ancer +1600
Abraham Ancer has already had an impressive outing at the Golf Club of Houston, finishing eighth at the Houston Open in 2018. He's also coming in this week's event in strong form. After winning LIV Hong Kong, he has finished in the top 10 in three straight events.
It's only a matter of time before he captures his second win with LIV and his success this week makes a ton of sense as he returns to a course he's already played well at in his career.
Ancer leads LIV in driving accuracy this season, hitting 67.01% of fairways. That's the best in the league by 2.04%.
Thomas Pieters +5000
Thomas Pieters has played competitive golf more recently than the large majority of the field, teeing it up at the DP World Tour's Soudal Open two weeks ago. He had a successful event, finishing T2 while gaining over a stroke on the field with his approach game.
The runner-up finish wasn't just a flash in the pan for the Belgian, his game has been trending in the right direction since April when he finished T9 at LIV Miami. Since then, he has posted finishing of T14 at LIV Adelaide, T5 at LIV Singapore and then T2 at the Soudal Open.
I'll take a shot on a 50-1 dark horse that has been in fantastic form the past two months.
