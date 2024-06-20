LIV Golf Odds and Picks: Bryson DeChambeau the Betting Favorite After U.S. Open Win
It's not just the PGA Tour teeing it up this week—LIV Golf is playing as well, one week after a member of its tour won the U.S. Open.
Bryson DeChambeau claimed victory at Pinehurst in stunning fashion and will now head to Nashville to play in the ninth LIV event of 2024. Despite his success at majors this year, DeChambeau's best finish in a LIV event is a solo fourth at LIV Jeddah in March. Can he top that this week?
He's the betting favorite heading into Friday's opening round at The Grove Club.
LIV Nashville Odds
- Bryson DeChambeau +750
- Joaquin Niemann +850
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Tyrrell Hatton +1200
- Talor Gooch +1200
- Brooks Koepka +1400
- Cameron Smith +1600
- Dean Burmester +1800
- Abraham Ancer +1800
- Sergio Garcia +2000
- Patrick Reed +2000
- Louis Oosthuizen +2000
- Carlos Ortiz +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2800
- Paul Casey +3000
LIV Nashville Best Bets to Win
Sergio Garcia +2000
Sergio Garcia has been quietly playing some fantastic golf, so we're going to try to take advantage of his recent form and take a shot on him at 20-1 this week. He finished solo fifth at LIV Houston and then followed it up with a strong T12 finish at last week's U.S. Open.
He has flirted with victory twice already in 2024, losing in a playoff both at Mayakoba and in Miami.
If he can carry his form over from the past two weeks into Nashville, this could be when he finally gets over the hump and captures his first victory of the year.
Paul Casey +3000
There's plenty of betting value on Paul Casey this week at 30-1. He continues to be one of the better ball strikers on LIV and his scrambling ability is also impressive. He leads LIV in greens in regulation (76.1%) and ranks second in scrambling percentage (71.84%).
He's also coming into this event in strong form after posting a T9 finish at LIV Houston.
