Lloyd Harris vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
Men's Round 2 U.S. Open action will begin on Wednesday, August 27, including an interesting match between Mo. 4 Taylor Fritz from the United States and Lloyd Harris of South Africa.
Both players beat their respective opponents in straight sets in the opening round, meaning they're both in great form ahead of their second-round meeting.
Let's take a look at the odds and how I'm betting this Round 2 match.
Lloyd Harris vs. Taylor Fritz Odds
Moneyline
- Lloyd Harris +800
- Taylor Fritz -1400
Total Games
- 33.5 (Over -118/Under -112)
Lloyd Harris vs. Taylor Fritz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Lloyd Harris: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Lloyd Harris' best finish at a Grand Slam was a quarterfinals appearance back at the 2021 U.S. Open. His best Grand Slam win percentage by far is at the U.S. Open as well, winning 55% of his matches at this tournament compared to just 33% at the other three Grand Slams.
Taylor Fritz: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Taylor Fritz went on an underdog run at last year's U.S. Open, making it all the way to the final before eventually falling to Jannik Sinner. It's his only final appearance at a Grand Slam in his career, but he did make it to the semifinals of this year's Wimbledon.
Fritz has a 64% win percentage at the U.S. Open in his career.
Lloyd Harris vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and What the Odds Say
Taylor Fritz is set as a -1400 favorite in this match, indicating an implied probability of 93.33% to advance to the third round.
These two have faced each other in a match together twice, splitting the two matches. Both came in 2020, with Fritz beating Harris at the ATP Masters 10000 Cincinnati, then Harris took down Fritz at Antwerp.
While Fritz is likely to win this match, you can bet on Harris to win at least one set at -108 odds. Based on Harris's first-round dominant victory against Sebastian Baez, I think it shows he's in good enough form to take at least one set from Harris. He also should feel confident in this match, already having a career win against the American.
Pick: Lloyd Harris to Win At Least One Set (-108) via FanDuel
