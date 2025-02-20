Louisiana Tech vs. MTSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 20
Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee meet for the second time this season after the Bulldogs won a close affair in Ruston a few weeks back.
The Blue Raiders are in the mix for the top of the Conference USA standings and will look to exact some revenge in the process against a middling Bulldogs team. Middle Tennessee is a considerable home favorite, can the team make it three covers in a row in league play?
Here’s our betting preview.
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Louisiana Tech: +5.5 (-115)
- Middle Tennessee State: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Louisiana Tech: +180
- Middle Tennessee State: -225
Total: 140.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 20th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Murphy Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Louisiana Tech Record: 17-9
- Middle Tennessee Record: 17-8
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State Key Players to Watch
Louisiana Tech
Daniel Batcho: The big man continues to dominate the conference with his elite touch around the rim and his undeniable size at 6’11”. A back-to-the-basket threat with the best offensive rebounding rate in Conference USA play, Batcho torched the Blue Raiders in the first meeting, scoring 25 points while hauling in 12 rebounds.
Middle Tennessee State
Essam Mostafa: If anyone is going to slow down Batcho, it’s Mostafa. He has been on a tear since returning from a one game absence, scoring in double figures in all four games while averaging nine rebounds per game for the surging Blue Raiders which have won three of the last four.
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee State Prediction and Pick
After the first meeting got over the closing total of 141, I’m going to back it yet again with a total slightly below that.
The Blue Raiders have struggled on the defensive glass all season, outside the top 200 in defensive rebounding rate and dead last in CUSA play. Against a big man like Batcho, this is problematic and the Blue Raiders can impose its will on the inside.
However, look for the Blue Raiders offense to find answers as well. The team has seen an up-tick in overall efficiency on offense in conference play, posting the second-highest effective field goal rate, and should be able to run its preferred offense against a Louisiana Tech defense that has the lowest turnover rate in the conference.
I’m banking on both offenses to play to expectations, similar to in the first game, and I’ll back the over.
PICK: OVER 140.5 (-114, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
