Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Louisiana Tech scored a Conference USA victory last week with what seems to be an answer at quarterback drawing the start, and now hits the road to try and build some momentum in the league.
Evan Bullock jumpstarted the Blue Raiders offense last week and will look to keep it rolling against a rebuilding New Mexico State. The Aggies are struggling on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense, which can be a tough matchup against a revitalized Louisiana Tech offense.
Here’s our betting preview for Tuesday’s matchup.
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Louisiana Tech: +10 (-110)
- New Mexico State: -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisiana Tech: +320
- New Mexico State: -400
Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Louisiana Tech: 2-3
- New Mexico State Record: 1-5
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Key Players to Watch
Louisiana Tech
Evan Bullock: The freshman started his second game last week against Middle Tennessee and looked the part, passing for 290 yards and five touchdowns in the win. With a bye to get fully acclimated to the offense, Bullock appears to be set to get this Louisiana Tech offense on track.
New Mexico State
Santino Marruci: Between Marruci and Parker Award, the Aggies offense is in dire conditions. The unit ranks 114th in EPA/Play as the passing game remains not viable at the FBS level. Marruci was banged up last week against Jacksonville State, so it may be a game-time call who gets the starting nod between him and Award.
Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State Prediction and Pick
Did Louisiana Tech find something with Bullock out of the bye week, or was its 48-21 win against Middle Tennessee a product of the Blue Raiders’ defense.
While New Mexico State isn’t much better than MTSU, 118th EPA/Play, I’m not willing to say that the Bulldogs offense is going to be putting up 40 or more on a weekly basis.
The Louisiana Tech offense continues to lack a running game, 132nd in EPA/Rush, and overall is 101st in yards per play. While New Mexico State has been gashed to the tune of 50 or points to the likes of New Mexico and Jacksonville State, those are teams that play fast and are inside the top 30 nationally in EPA/Play.
Even the new look La. Tech offense is operating at that level yet, and I’m willing to bet against it.
New Mexico State will likely take to the ground in this one as the team operates near the national average in EPA/Rush, but Louisiana Tech’s defense has been viable this season, 15th in EPA/Rush.
I think this game can be slower paced and lack the explosive plays necessary to go over the total.
PICK: UNDER 50.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.