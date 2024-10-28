Louisiana vs. Texas State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
In one of the most consequential games of the Sun Belt season, Louisiana travels to San Marcos to face Texas State.
The two division favorites to advance to the Sun Belt title game meet in a game that will go a long way to clearing out the logjam in the West division with four teams sitting with one loss chasing the undefeated Ragin’ Cajun. With Texas State set as a modest home favorite, can the Bobcats take control of the division?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Louisiana vs. Texas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Louisiana: +3.5 (-114)
- Texas State -3.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Louisiana: +132
- Texas State: -160
Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Louisiana vs. Texas State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: UFCU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Louisiana Record: 6-1
- Texas State Record: 4-3
Louisiana vs. Texas State Key Players to Watch
Louisiana
Ben Wooldridge: The Louisiana offense has been on a tear this season, scoring 33 or more in all but one game this season. Woolridge being healthy is a big reason why. After injuries over the last two seasons, the signal caller has completed two-thirds of his passes for 1,750 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, engineering a top 15 passing game in terms of EPA/Pass.
Texas State
Jordan McCloud: The reigning Sun Belt player of the year has been stellar for the Bobcats, passing for 1,891 yards while adding another 217 yards on the ground with 25 total touchdowns. However, with seven interceptions, can McCloud avoid mistakes in a potential shootout to ensure a win?
Louisiana vs. Texas State Prediction and Pick
This matchup should feature plenty of scoring from both teams, led by the Texas State offense against a vulnerable Louisiana defense.
The Ragin’ Cajun defense has been shaky all season, outside the top 120 in both tackles for loss and EPA/Play. The team’s inability to generate pressure has led to plenty of scoring chances for the opposition, outside the top 80 in points per drive allowed.
Louisiana’s offense has done its part to offset its shaky defense though, top 15 in EPA/Play and doing an incredible job on the offensive line, top five in tackles for loss allowed. With time to process the defense, Wooldridge has been able to put together a dominant offensive attack as the team is averaging nearly seven yards per play.
Texas State’s defense is incredibly aggressive, 20th in tackles for loss, but are susceptible to big plays from the opposition, ranking national average in explosive pass defense. If Louisiana’s offensive line holds up, the team should be able to find success.
I’ll back both offenses to show up in this one and for the game to get high scoring, so I’m on the over with a lean towards the Texas State side.
PICK: OVER 57.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.