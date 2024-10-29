SI

Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

Oct 12, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) drops back to pass during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Louisville’s seventh straight game is in Death Valley at night against ACC Championship favorite Clemson on Saturday night in Week 10 action. 

While the Cardinals have had a propensity to compete with its high-end opponents, the team may be running into a buzzsaw against Clemson, at least in the eyes of oddsmakers. Can the Tigers come out of its BYE week to win by double digits against a gassed Louisville team? 

Here’s our betting preview for this ACC showdown. 

Louisville vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Louisville: +10.5 (-108)
  • Clemson: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Louisville: +310
  • Clemson: -400

Total: 60.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Louisville vs. Clemson How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, November 2nd
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN
  • Louisville Record: 5-3
  • Clemson Record: 6-1

Louisville vs. Clemson Key Players to Watch

Louisville

Tyler Shough: Shough has had his first truly healthy season in college football and has showed out with the likes of Ja’Corey Brooks giving him a downfield weapon. Shough is in the top 10 in passing yards this season with 20 touchdowns to only five interceptions. Outside of Georgia, this will be the best offense Clemson has faced, can the Cardinals play spoiler to the Tigers’ ACC title hopes? 

Clemson

Cade Klubnik: The Clemson offense has been on fire since the opening weekend loss to Georgia. The Tigers have scored 40 or more in all but one game since that loss, and Klubnik has continued to look sharp under center. He has passed for 1,836 yards with 24 total touchdowns to only three interceptions. 

Louisville vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick

The Tigers offense hasn’t been slowed down since Week 1, and I don’t expect it to happen in Week 10. 

Clemson is averaging north of 48 points per game in the last six games, and Louisville’s defense is on fumes, playing its seventh straight game and starting to show cracks in the big play department. The Cardinals are outside the top 100 in both explosive pass and run rate this season, which can allow the Tigers to move the ball with ease on offense. 

While Louisville has been competitive this season, I believe this matchup is the end of a tough stretch of football and that the team won’t have the energy to keep up with an explosive Clemson offense that is top in EPA/Play and averaging nearly four points per drive. 

Look for the Tigers to roll on offense again and target the team total over. 

PICK: Clemson Team Total OVER 35.5  

