Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson Prediction, Odds and Key Players for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 18
It’s been a rough season for the Davidson Wildcats in A-10 play, as they’ve won just five of their 12 games and are in 11th place in the standings heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
Loyola Chicago is fourth in the standings in the A-10 with an impressive record at home (13-1), but it has not been as good on the road (3-4) entering this matchup.
While both of these teams are pretty far off the lead in the conference, oddsmakers are expecting this to be a close game, setting the Wildcats as favorites at home.
Here’s a full breakdown of this A-10 matchup with the latest odds, players to watch and prediction.
Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Loyola Chicago +2.5 (-115)
- Davidson -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Loyola Chicago: +114
- Davidson: -135
Total
- 139.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: John M. Belk Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSB
- Loyola Chicago record: 16-9
- Davidson record: 15-10
Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson Key Players to Watch
Loyola Chicago
- Miles Rubin, Center – 8.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.3 APG, 2.3 BPG
Rubin leads the A-10 in blocks per game this season, and he’s the anchor of the Loyola Chicago defense while shooting an impressive 67.4 percent from the field.
The Ramblers are allowing just 68.8 points per game this season while holding opponents to just 42.6 percent shooting. Rubin should be an impact player on both ends in this one.
Davidson
- Reed Bailey, Forward – 19.3 PPG (leads A-10), 6.3 RPG, 3.8 APG
Reed Bailey leads the A-10 in points per game this season, and he’s shooting over 50 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3.
Bailey does most of his work from 2-point range, and he’s averaging 22.2 points per game across 11 contests since Jan. 1.
Loyola Chicago vs. Davidson Prediction and Pick
While Davidson hasn’t been great this season, the Wildcats are 11-3 straight up at home, going 7-6 against the spread with an average scoring margin of +10.6 points in those games.
So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see them knock off the Ramblers tonight. Loyola Chicago is under .500 in true road games – even though it is 5-2 against the spread. With such a short spread, I’m targeting the Wildcats simply to win outright.
KenPom actually has the Wildcats ranked ahead of Loyola Chicago this season, and Davidson (81st in adjusted offensive efficiency) significantly outranks the Ramblers (175th) in that category.
I’ll back the Wildcats at home in a matchup between both teams that have thrived at home in the 2024-25 season.
Pick: Davidson Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
