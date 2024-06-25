LPGA Odds and Picks: Dow Championship Best Bets to Win
Fresh off its third major championship of the season, the LPGA heads to Midland Country Club in Michigan for this week's Dow Championship, which serves as the only team event on the schedule.
Teams of two will pair up in a similar format to the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic, won by Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in April. There are two rounds of foursomes (alternate shot) and two rounds of fourballs (best ball), with a 36-hole cut taking place after Friday.
Let's take a look at the odds to win this week and then I'll break down two teams I'll be betting on.
Dow Championship odds
Below are the teams with the top 10 odds to win via Bet365 Sportsbook
- Xiyu Lin/Ayaka Furure +750
- Jin Young Ko/Nasa Hataoka +800
- Ruoning Yin/Atthaya Thitikul +800
- Celine Boutier/Yuka Saso +1200
- Ally Ewing/Jennifer Kupcho +1400
- Linn Grant/Carlota Ciganda +1400
- Brooke M. Henderson/Lexi Thompson +1400
- Charley Hull/Georgia Hall +2000
- Rose Zhang/Alexa Pano +2200
- Ariya Jutanugarn/Moriya Jutanugarn +2200
LPGA picks and best bets for the Dow Championship
Celine Boutier/Yuka Saso +1200
When it comes to a team event, especially during the two fourball rounds, a team that can score plenty of birdies a team that's going to thrive. Pars aren't going to move you up the leaderboard in that format, so we want to target a partnership that can go low in those two rounds.
Yuka Saso has one of the highest birdie rates on the LPGA, averaging 3.87 birdies per round. Her partner, Celine Boutier can also score. She ranks sixth in total birdies this season and is just slightly behind Saso in birdies per round at 3.63.
This partnership will thrive during the two fourball rounds. If they can survive the alternate shot rounds, they're going to be in contention on Sunday.
Haeran Ryu/So Mi Lee +2500
Only one golfer on the LPGA hits a higher rate of greens in regulation than Nelly Korda and that is Haeran Ryu. Hitting greens at a high rate will not only give her team plenty of birdie opportunities, it will also keep them out of trouble in both formats.
With Ryu's consistent ball striking and Lee's strong putting, this seems like an ideal matchup for alternate shot play. They're a strong dark horse contender at 25-1.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!