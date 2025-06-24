LPGA Odds and Picks: Dow Championship Best Bets
The third LPGA major championship is in the books, and now it's time to lock in on their team event, the Dow Championship.
The best women golfers will team up in pairs for a four-day event with two rounds being played as a best ball (fourball) format and two rounds played as alternate shot. Last year's winning duo, Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin, are back to defend their title, and they're set as the betting favorites to win it once again.
Let's take a look at the top odds and my best bets to win.
Dow Championship odds
Top 10 Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Yin/Thitikul +300
- Iwai/Iwai +700
- Takeda/Yamashita +700
- Im/Lee +1100
- Ryu/Zhang +1600
- Kim/Kim +1600
- Khang/Thompson +1800
- Kupcho/Maguire +1800
- Li/Lee +2000
- Ciganda/Lopez +2200
Dow Championship picks
Chisato Iwai/Akie Iwai +700
If chemistry comes into play whatsoever in this team event, then there's no other partnership that will have it quite like the Iwai twins. The 22-year-old Japanese twins have burst onto the LPGA scene last season, and one sister, Chisato, won her first LPGA event this year when she captured the Riviera Maya Open.
They now come into this event in strong form, with both posting a top 7 finish over their last two starts. Let's see if that can turn into a big win for them in this week's team event.
Sei Young Kim/Auston Kim +1600
I've been high on Auston Kim all season, and we've seen her at her best at last week's KPMG PGA Championship when she finished runner-up to Min Jee Lee. This week, she's partnered up with Sei-Young Kim, who has also shown flashes of brilliance this season. Both golfers rank inside the top 50 in total strokes gained this season.
