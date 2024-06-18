LPGA Odds and Picks: KPMG Women's PGA Championship Best Bets to Win
The best women golfers in the world head to Washington this week for their third major of 2024, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. This year's is at Sahalee Country Club, and you may recognize the name of the course as the host to the 1998 men's PGA Championship, the site of Vijay Singh's first major victory.
It's a picturesque course that demands accuracy off the tee. If a golfer puts their tee shot anywhere but the fairway, they're going to be amongst thick woods. As Ernie Els said back in 1998:
"And it's a pretty good test, too. Trees come into play everywhere, and if you miss the fairway you're probably going to make bogey. You better hit as straight as you can."
So, with that in mind, let's take a look at the odds and then I'll break down my top three picks to win.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Odds
Below are the golfers with the top 10 odds to win, via DraftKings:
- Nelly Korda +850
- Atthaya Thitikul +1400
- Ayaka Furue +1800
- Lilia Vu +2200
- Jin Young Ko +2800
- Brooke M. Henderson +2800
- Sei Young Kim +3000
- Rose Zhang +3000
- Hyo Joo Kim +3000
- Hannah Green +3000
LPGA Picks and Best Bets for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
As we always do at majors, we want to bet on golfers who have a complete game and head into this event in strong form. We're going to lean heavily on driving accuracy as Sahalee Country Club demands putting the ball in the fairway. That eliminates a few top contenders like Atthaya Thitikul, who ranks 124th on the LPGA in driving accuracy.
Ayaka Furue +1800
As I've wrote the past few weeks, I will continue to bet on Ayaka Furue until she wins or falls out of form. Neither has happened, so I will continue to bet on who I believe to be the most underrated women's golfer on the planet.
Furue ranks fourth on the LPGA in total strokes gained this season and hasn't finished outside the top eight in four straight starts. She's also coming off a performance at the Meijer LPGA Classic where she led the field in strokes-gained approach at +8.85.
As a cherry on top, she ranks fourth on the LPGA in driving accuracy, hitting 85.4% of fairways. She checks every box we're looking for in a winner this week.
Megan Khang +3500
We're backing another accurate driver in Megan Khang to win her first major. She ranks eighth on the LPGA in driving accuracy (83.7%) and is coming into this week off a strong performance in her latest starting, finishing T2 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
She presents plenty of value at her current price point.
Allisen Corpuz +7000
If we're going to lean on accurate drivers, we might as well take a shot on the most accurate driver on the planet. Allisen Corpuz leads the LPGA in driving accuracy, hitting an astounding 86.6% of fairways. That's going to be invaluable this week.
It also helps that she's coming off her best performance of the season, finishing T5 at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic. If she can get hot with her putter, I have no doubt she'll be in the mix on the weekend.
At 70-1, she's the best dark horse bet of the week.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!