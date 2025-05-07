LPGA Odds and Picks: Mizuho Americas Open Best Bets
The LPGA heads to Liberty National for one of my favorite events of the year, the Mizuho Americas Open. The tournament has produced some big-name winners, with Rose Zhang winning the inaugural event in her first start as a professional and Nelly Korda capturing the win last year.
This week’s field is a strong one, featuring 14 of the top 20 women’s golfers in the world. Let’s take a look at the top odds to win, and then I’ll break down my best bets.
Mizuho Americas Open odds
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Nelly Korda +800
- Jeeno Thitikul +800
- Haeran Ryu +1100
- Lydia Ko +1600
- Rio Takeda +1600
- Ruoning Yin +1600
- Miyu Yamashita +2200
- Minjee Lee +2200
- Angel Win +2200
- Ayaka Furue +2200
- Lauren Coughlin +2500
- Esther Henseleit +3500
- Hannah Green +3500
- A Lim Kim +3500
- Akie Iwai +4000
Mizuho Americas Open picks
Ruoning Yin +1600
Liberty National is a course for ball strikers, and that's exactly what Ruoning Yin is. She’s not particularly long off the tee, but that won’t hurt her too much at this course. The 22-year-old is coming into this event off back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Chevron Championship and Black Desert Championship.
With both Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul seemingly in a bit of a slump of late, it opens the door for someone like Yin, who is peaking at the perfect time.
Hannah Green +3500
Hannah Green was the runner-up at this event last year and has posted some solid numbers so far in 2025, including gaining +0.25 strokes per round with her approach play. Much like Yin, her lack of distance off the tee won’t hurt her much at Liberty National, but her ranking fourth in greens in regular percentage is what's going to play a big role in her success this week.
Her strong course history is enough for me to overlook her missing the cut at the Chevron Championship at a course that doesn't fit her style of golf well. She’s a solid bet at 35-1.
Jennifer Kupcho +6000
Jennifer Kupcho hasn't had her best stuff in 2025, but a top-20 finish at last week’s Black Desert Championship is a promising sign as she now heads to an event where she's had plenty of success. She has finished in the top three in both iterations of this event.
Her course history is enough to warrant a bet to win this week at 60-1.
