LPGA Odds and Picks: ShopRite LPGA Classic Best Bets to Win
The second major of the LPGA season is in the books and Yuka Saso has won her second U.S. Open at just 22 years old.
The LPGA now heads to Seaview Golf Club in New Jersey for this week's ShopRite LPGA Classic. Unlike other events, this one starts on Friday and is only three rounds instead of the usual four.
Nelly Korda, the best women's golfer on the planet, is taking the week off which means this week's event is wide open. The field includes the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Brooke Henderson, and last year's winner, Ashleigh Buhai.
ShopRite LPGA Classic Odds
- Atthaya Thitikul +800
- Hannah Green +1000
- Ayaka Furue +1200
- Jin Young Ko +1400
- Brooke Henderson +1600
- Jin Hee Im +1600
- Nasa Hataoka +1600
- Yuka Saso +1600
- Jenny Shin +2500
- Mao Saigo +3300
Atthaya Thitikul is the betting favorite at +800. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has an 11.11% chance of getting her third LPGA win.
LPGA Picks and Best Bets for ShopRite LPGA Classic
Ayaka Furue +1200
I've been betting on Furue lately and I will continue to do so until she falls out of form. She ranks fifth on the LPGA in total strokes gained this season and now should be able to take advantage of a relatively weak field. Her lack of driving distance can hurt her at some courses, but that shouldn't be an issue at Seaview Golf Club, which measures at just 6,190 yards.
She has finished inside the top seven in two straight starts and now returns to an event that she finished 14th at last year. This could be the time for Furue to finally grab her second LPGA win.
Jenny Shin +2500
Shin has been rounding into form of late, including T19 at last week's U.S. Open. That's a good sign for her as she heads to a course that suits her. She has finished inside the top 10 at this event in two straight years along with a third-place finish back in 2017.
She's a great mix of recent form and course history that makes her well worth a bet at 25/1.
Marina Alex +3300
Alex has also had consistent success at Seaview Golf Club, finishing in the top 20 in five straight starts, including a sixth-place finish in 2022 and a third-place finish in 2018. She's also coming into this event off a T7 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open.
If she can dial in her irons a bit this week, she's going to be in contention on the weekend.
