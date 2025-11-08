LSU vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
The Alabama Crimson Tide has all but erased its Week 1 loss to Florida State and have fought back to being the No. 4-ranked team in the country with an undefeated 5-0 SEC record.
In Week 11, they'll take on the LSU Tigers, who will be playing their first game in the post-Brian Kelly era. Frank Wilson has taken over as the team's interim head coach, and he'll do his best to help this team be competitive against one of the best teams in the country on Saturday.
LSU vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- LSU +9.5 (+102)
- Alabama -9.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- LSU +310
- Alabama -400
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
LSU vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- LSU Record: 5-3 (2-3 in SEC)
- Alabama Record: 7-1 (5-0 in SEC)
LSU vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- LSU is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 12-6 in LSU's last 18 games
- Alabama is 12-2 straight up in its last 14 games vs. LSU
- Alabama is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games
LSU vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch
- Ty Simpson, QB - Alabama Crimson Tide
Ty Simpson is still very much in the mix to win this year's Heisman Trophy, but a strong finish to the season will be needed if he wants to win the award. He has completed 67.8% of passes for 2,184 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just one interception so far. Let's see if he can build off those numbers against this strong LSU defense.
LSU vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
It's not just their recent record that's impressive, but the Crimson Tide have become one of the top teams in the country by the advanced metrics as well. They currently rank sixth amongst all teams in adjusted EPA per Play this season, well ahead of LSU, which comes in at 57th.
Don't fall for the recent trend we've seen this college football season of teams becoming competitive the week after they fire their head coach. That's not going to be the case for LSU against a team as elite as Alabama. I'll lay the points with the Crimson Tide.
Pick: Alabama -9.5 (-124) via FanDuel
