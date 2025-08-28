LSU vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Two sets of Tigers collide in one of Week 1’s marquee showdowns as LSU heads to Death Valley to meet Clemson.
Brian Kelly’s squad has stacked nine wins in each of his first three seasons, but this opener offers a chance to prove LSU belongs in the playoff tier.
Clemson, meanwhile, has returned to its familiar perch as ACC favorite and enters with one of the most balanced rosters of the Swinney era.
With both teams boasting elite quarterbacks and disruptive defenses, this primetime clash has the feel of a measuring stick for playoff positioning in late August.
LSU vs. Clemson Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU +3.5 (-104)
- Clemson -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- LSU (+142)
- Clemson (-172)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-105)
- Under 57.5 (-115)
LSU vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- LSU Record: 0-0
- Clemson Record: 0-0
LSU vs. Clemson Key Player to Watch
Garrett Nussmeier, Quarterback – LSU
Garrett Nussmeier’s short Heisman odds from the jump make him my player to watch this season as the program is more reliant on his play than any other quarterback in college football. Coming off a 4,000-yard campaign with 29 touchdown passes, Nussmeier has shown the arm strength and poise to keep pace with anyone, but his next step is proving he can handle defenses of Clemson’s caliber on the road.
What sets him apart is his ability to spread the ball around — even with LSU breaking in new roles at wide receiver, his chemistry with Aaron Anderson and Barion Brown creates multiple downfield threats. Clemson’s defense, loaded with edge talent in TJ Parker and Peter Woods, will test LSU’s protection, making Nussmeier’s quick decision-making crucial. If he can remain composed against pressure, LSU’s offense will be explosive enough to tilt the scoreboard in their favor.
LSU vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
The spread gives LSU a field goal cushion, and that number feels like value when comparing the rosters side by side. LSU’s defensive core — with Whit Weeks anchoring the middle and Harold Perkins Jr. returning healthy — has the speed to keep Klubnik from dictating tempo. Offensively, the Tigers from Baton Rouge have the better quarterback on the field in Nussmeier, whose steady production and ceiling for explosive plays create the kind of volatility bettors want from an underdog.
The question marks for LSU are in the trenches, but Kelly’s staff continuity on offense offsets that by ensuring scheme stability. Combine that with the fact LSU is rarely an underdog in any setting, and this line looks mispriced.
Pick: LSU +3.5 (-104 at FanDuel)
