LSU vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
Few teams have played as well as No. 8 Oklahoma in recent weeks and the Sooners have a chance to end the regular season riding a four-game winning streak. Oklahoma will enter its Saturday matchup against LSU as a 10-point favorite. That’s not surprising given how the team has performed recently.
The Sooners fell short against No. 6 Ole Miss before beating No. 18 Tennessee, No. 10 Alabama and former No. 22 Missouri. John Mateer has found his footing after initially struggling following his return from a hand injury. LSU has been underwhelming this season, but has gone 2-0 since it benched Garrett Nussmeier for Michael Van Buren Jr. Oklahoma is a big step up from Arkansas and Western Kentucky, though.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
LSU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU: +10 (-110)
- Oklahoma: -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +330
- Oklahoma: -425
Total: 36.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
LSU vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 29
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- LSU: 7-4
- Oklahoma: 9-2
LSU vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
LSU
Caden Durham: Durham Missed LSU’s game against Western Kentucky with a neck injury and is expected to return to action this weekend. The Tigers’ leading rusher has totaled 463 yards and three scores on the ground. His production will be important against one of the SEC’s best defenses.
Oklahoma
John Mateer: Mateer hasn’t lit teams up since he threw three picks against No. 18 Texas in his first game back from injury, but has won four of his previous five games. The Sooners quarterback has thrown for two touchdowns and run for two with just one interception over his previous three games. He’ll have to make the most of his dual-threat abilities against an LSU defense that’s still a top-five unit in the SEC.
LSU vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma is back on track and has covered in three straight wins. The Sooners have only failed to cover against Ole Miss in their previous five games. LSU is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
The Tigers are just 3-8 against the spread this season and have fallen short in five straight contests. They’ve won two straight games but only beat Western Kentucky by three as 24.5-point favorites their last time out.
Oklahoma boasts the SEC’s best run defense and scoring defense. The Sooners have a good shot at winning and covering the spread against a Tigers offense that’s been far from elite since it benched Nussmeier.
PICK: Oklahoma -10 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
