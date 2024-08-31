LSU vs. USC Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
LSU and USC play on primetime on Sunday night on a neutral field in hopes of returning to form despite some serious changes.
Both teams are in similar positions, replacing the top two picks and most recent Heisman Trophy winners with the Tigers looking to fill the role of Jayden Daniels and the Trojans looking for the successor for Caleb Williams. Meanwhile, the team's need to improve on defense as well after porous efforts in 2023.
With each team facing similar questions and needing answers quickly, how should we bet this one?
I have you covered with everything to bet on this one below!
LSU vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU: -4 (-110)
- USC: +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: -180
- USC: +150
Total: 64.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
LSU vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 1st
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- LSU Record: 0-0
- USC Record: 0-0
LSU vs. USC Key Players to Watch
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier: Stepping in for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is never an easy task, but Nussmeier has hung around LSU for several years, and looked the part when he has seen the field. Two years ago, he hung in against eventual National Champions Georgia in relief in the SEC Championship Game, and in the Reliaquest Bowl last season passed for 395 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. With a big arm, Nussmeier will look to keep the drop-off from Jayden Daniels to a minimum in a new look Tigers offense.
USC
Miller Moss: Taking over for the No. 1 overall pick, Moss has big shoes to fill. He looked the part in the bowl game last season, passing for 372 yards with six touchdowns in the Holiday Bowl win against Louisville. Miller is more of a traditional pocket passer, but with Lincoln Riley’s guidance will be in control of one of the most potent offenses in the country.
LSU vs. USC Prediction and Pick
These teams are in a similar position, as I alluded to earlier, trying to replace the top two picks in the NFL Draft while also refurbishing miserable defenses from a season ago. Each team was outside the top 100 in EPA/Play, using Heisman Trophy level players to offset it.
While improvement on defenses and some sort of step back on offense is expected, I’m more confident that LSU can be closer to its potential and will be able to cover this spread.
Nussmeier has hung around LSU for several years behind the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, performing well in spot duties. The Tigers have opted not to look for other players at QB, he has always been the option and I believe that says something about the state of the room.
Meanwhile, I’m more bullish on the LSU defense to make strides against USC, marginally, as this is still an SEC level unit that recruits at a far higher level than the Trojans.
I’m expecting points to be available for both teams on a fast track, but I’m going to side with the more talented bunch and proven commodity in LSU. The Tigers offensive line will push around the Trojans, opening up plenty of opportunities for the talented skill position group to make plays with more regularity than the new look Trojans.
This game should be exciting, but I think LSU is being underrated, a far more talented and proven team with this line dropping to only four points.
PICK: LSU -4
