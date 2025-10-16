LSU vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
A pair of one-loss SEC teams are set to face off at FirstBank Stadium this weekend. No. 17 Vanderbilt will host No. 10 LSU on Saturday as a 2.5-point favorite in hopes of avoiding suffering a second straight defeat.
The Commodores tasted defeat for the first time this season against No. 6 Alabama in Week 6 and have had a chance to regroup during their Week 7 bye week. Whether that extra time will make a difference against the Tigers remains to be seen. Suffering a second conference loss could be very damaging for both sides at this point in the season.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
LSU vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-106)
- Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- LSU: +110
- Vanderbilt: -132
Total: 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
LSU vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- LSU Record: 5-1
- Vanderbilt Record: 5-1
LSU vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier: Nussmeier has fallen well short of expectations after opening the year as one of the Heisman Trophy favorites. LSU’s quarterback has only lost once this season, but has thrown five interceptions to go along with his nine touchdown passes. The Tigers can beat good teams when Nussmeier is on, but a subpar performance from him will make things tough on the visitors.
Vanderbilt
Diego Pavia: Pavia has been one of college football’s more productive quarterbacks this season. He’s thrown his fair share of picks (4) but has also tallied 14 passing touchdowns. Pavia edges out Nussmeier in accuracy and leads his team with 352 rushing yards in 2025. Playing evenly with a borderline top-five team in his last outing proves just how capable Pavia can be. He's been especially good at home, throwing nine touchdowns and just one interception this campaign.
LSU vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Vanderbilt started off with a strong 4-0 record against the spread this season before failing to cover in its last two games while LSU has failed to cover in two of its last three games. Neither side is entering the contest with much momentum, but we can pull some data from the last team these two teams met.
The Commodores covered and won outright as a 10-point home underdog the last time they faced the Tigers. Both teams had the same quarterbacks in that matchup and Vanderbilt has gotten significantly better on defense.
The Commodores boast the SEC’s sixth best rushing defense and are allowing less than 91.0 rushing yards per game. That strength should give them an edge against an LSU team that’s dead last in rushing yards (690) in the SEC. The Tigers won’t be in a good spot if they’re forced to be one-dimensional on offense.
PICK: Vanderbilt -2.5 (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
