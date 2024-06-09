Luka Doncic Injury Downgrade Doesn't Shift Mavericks vs. Celtics Game 2 Odds
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been downgraded from probable to questionable (Thoracic Contusion; Right Knee Sprain; Left Ankle Soreness) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.
Doncic, who played in Game 1 and scored 30 points, has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries since Game 3 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Despite the injuries, Doncic has been effective for most of the playoffs, dominating in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Even with Doncic listed as questionable, oddsmakers have not moved the odds in Boston's favor for Game 2.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total for NBA Finals Game 2
Spread
- Mavericks +6.5 (-110)
- Celtics -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +205
- Celtics: -250
Total
- 215 (Over -110/Under -110)
This is a very similar line to the one we saw in Game 1 of this series, in fact it had reach Dallas +7 at points this week.
So, Doncic's injury appears to have no impact on the current spread, which is a sign that oddsmakers expect him to suit up and play in Game 2.
Doncic apparently was grabbing at his chest/rib area during the Mavs' practice ahead of Game 2.
This injury designation could just be gamesmanship by the Mavs, but it's certainly a little concerning to see Doncic downgraded before the biggest game of the season to date.
Dallas has been solid in the playoffs and this season as a road underdog, going 14-12 against the spread overall. If Doncic ends up getting ruled out, this spread would skyrocket in favor of Boston, but for now it appears he will at least try to give it a go based on these odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.