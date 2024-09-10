Lynx vs. Dream WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Sept. 10 (Fade the Dream?)
The Atlanta Dream continue to squander chances to earn the No. 8 seed in the WNBA, losing in overtime on Sunday to the Indiana Fever to fall a game behind the Chicago Sky (who also hold the tiebreaker between the teams right now) in the standings.
Atlanta will look to bounce back at home against the No. 2 seed in the W, the Minnesota Lynx, on Tuesday.
The Lynx won, but failed to cover the spread on Sunday against the Washington Mystics, dropping them to 12-6 against the spread on the road on the season.
Minnesota is clearly the better team, but Atlanta has a little more to play for since it doesn’t have a playoff spot locked up yet.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lynx -5.5 (-110)
- Dream +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -230
- Dream: +190
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lynx record: 26-9
- Dream record: 12-23
Lynx vs. Dream Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Dorka Juhasz – out
Dream Injury Report
- Aerial Powers – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Lynx vs. Dream Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: An All-Star this season, Collier has been one of the best players in the W, averaging 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She’s coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound game in a win over the Washington Mystics on Sunday. Atlanta did keep her in check (16 points on 6-of-17 shooting) the last time these teams faced off.
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: The 30-point streak continues for Rhyne Howard. The All-Star guard had 36 points in an overtime loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday, her third straight game with 30-plus points. Over that stretch, Howard is averaging 33.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.
Lynx vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Atlanta has burned itself too many times over the last 10 games for me to trust it to cover the spread on Tuesday.
The Dream are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, and they’re three games under .500 at home this season.
Meanwhile, Minnesota has proven that it is one of the best road teams in the league against the spread, and it remains No. 2 in the league in net rating.
Despite Howard going off for the Dream lately, they’ve gone just 1-2 in those three games, needing overtime to beat the nine-win Dallas Wings.
I can’t get behind Atlanta as a slight underdog on Tuesday.
Pick: Lynx -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.