Lynx vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Sept. 6 (Keep Going OVER)
The Indiana Fever have clinched a playoff spot, and they could be in line to face the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs depending on how the standings shake out in the top three.
Minnesota won the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup this season, and it has an MVP candidate in Napheesa Collier leading the No. 4 offense and No. 3 defense in the W.
However, Indiana may be the hottest team in the league. Not only have the Fever won five games in a row to get to two games over .500 on the season, but they’ve gone 17-8 since starting 1-8 on the season.
Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark (third in WNBA MVP odds) is a big reason why, as she’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game while recording multiple 25-point, 10-assist games this season.
Indiana has been money at home, especially on this recent win streak, but oddsmakers have the Lynx favored in this matchup.
Minnesota won the last matchup between these teams by 10 in Minnesota, but how will things go in Indiana?
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Friday night.
Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lynx -2 (-110)
- Fever +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -130
- Fever: +110
Total
- 170 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Lynx record: 24-9
- Fever record: 18-16
Lynx vs. Fever Injury Reports
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report
- Alanna Smith – day-to-day
Indiana Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – day-to-day
Lynx vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: Collier has been a major reason why the Lynx are true contenders this season, averaging 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. She dominated Indiana a few games ago, scoring 31 points in a win.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: Fresh off of a triple-double (24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) against the Los Angeles Sparks, Clark is now averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game while shooting 38.8 percent from 3 since the Olympic break. She’s helped the Fever clinch a playoff spot and should deserve some consideration for the MVP this season. (Clark is already a lock to win Rookie of the Year).
Lynx vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
I don’t mind taking a shot on the Fever as underdogs, but I have a lot of respect for what Minnesota has done this season (No. 2 in the league in net rating), so my best bet isn’t an upset.
Instead, it’s taking the OVER, which has hit in 22 of the Fever’s 34 games this season.
Indiana has the profile of a perfect over team, ranking No. 3 in the league in offensive rating, No. 11 in defensive rating, and No. 4 in pace. Since the Olympic break, the Fever is No. 1 in the league in pace, letting Clark push the tempo whenever she can.
That’s allowed fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell to get going, and it’s turned the Fever into the No. 1 offense over an eight-game stretch.
The team that’s No. 2? Minnesota.
These teams combined for exactly 170 points the last time they faced off, but Indiana’s offense has been even better at home (fourth in home offensive rating and No. 2 in effective field goal percentage).
I wouldn't be shocked if the Fever tried to turn this game into a track meet to pull off an upset.
Pick: OVER 170 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.