Lynx vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
The Minnesota Lynx have won three games in a row, including Saturday’s 16-point win over Los Angeles without Napheesa Collier, to open up a two-game lead on the top spot in the WNBA standings.
On Tuesday, the Lynx hit the road to play top-five picks Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen and the Washington Mystics. Washington is coming off an overtime win over Dallas on Sunday, but it is just 4-8 in its last 12 games after a 2-0 start.
Still, bettors have profited off of the Mystics this season, as they’re 8-6 against the spread and 4-3 straight up at home despite being set as underdogs in several of their matchups.
Oddsmakers have set the Lynx as seven-point road favorites, but Collier (back) is up in the air for this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for one of Tuesday’s four WNBA games.
Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -7 (-110)
- Mystics +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -325
- Mystics: +260
Total
- 160 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Lynx record: 12-1
- Mystics record: 6-8
Lynx vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – day-to-day
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Lynx vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sonia Citron OVER 12.5 Points (-110)
This season, Citron is averaging 14.6 points per game for the Mystics, and she’s been ultra consistent, scoring at least 10 points in every game. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Citron is shooting an impressive 49.3 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.
I think she’s a little undervalued in this prop market, even against a tough Minnesota defense. Citron has scored 13 or more points in 10 of her 14 games, and she’s coming off a career-high 27 in the win over Dallas on Sunday.
As long as Citron continues to push double-digit shot attempts per game (she’s averaging 10.1), she should be in the mix to clear this prop on a nightly basis.
Lynx vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
For the last two seasons, Minnesota has dominated on the defensive end of the floor, and it ranks second in the league in defensive rating this season.
That’s led to the Lynx playing a bunch of low-scoring games, as they’ve hit the UNDER in eight of their 13 matchups in 2025.
I expect that Minnesota will be able to slow down the Mystics, who come into this game with the No. 10 offensive rating in the W. Washington has some solid young players, but outside of Brittney Sykes, it lacks a go-to scorer on a night-to-night basis.
The Mystics are just eighth in the W in effective field goal percentage, and they rank 10th in the league in assist/turnover ratio.
Minnesota’s offense has been humming this season, but if Collier doesn’t play – or is limited – the Lynx certainly aren’t as potent a team.
Both of these teams have hit the UNDER in the majority of their games, and I think that’s a solid play again on Tuesday night.
Pick: UNDER 160 (-110 at DraftKings)
