Lynx vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Monday, July 14
The Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky face off for the second time in as many games on Monday, after Chicago shocked the Lynx with a six-point win at home on Saturday.
Angel Reese (19 points, 11 rebounds), Ariel Atkins (27 points), and Kamilla Cardoso (17 points, 15 rebounds) all had massive games to take down Napheesa Collier and the Lynx – just the fourth loss Minnesota has suffered this season.
The Sky have rebounded a bit from a slow start to the season, moving to 7-13 overall despite ranking 12th out of 13 teams in net rating.
Minnesota remains the top team in the standings, but it has lost a few games as of late, including the Commissioner’s Cup Final against the Indiana Fever.
Still, oddsmakers have the Lynx favored by 10.5 points on Monday, as they aim to avenge Saturday’s road loss.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s rematch.
Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -10.5 (-110)
- Sky +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -600
- Sky: +440
Total
- 162 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network - North, The U, WCIU
- Lynx record: 18-4
- Sky record: 7-13
Lynx vs. Sky Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Lynx vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 21.5 Points (-115)
In two meetings with the Sky this season, Collier has scored 21 and 26 points, shooting a combined 16-for-34 from the field.
This season, the MVP favorite is averaging 23.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 52.0 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from beyond the arc. Collier is also taking a career-high 16.9 shots per game.
I love this matchup for the MVP favorite, as the Sky are 11th in the WNBA in defensive rating and allow the third-most points per game in the W at 86.1 points per game.
She should have yet another big game on Monday.
Lynx vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Even though the Lynx outrank the Sky in just about every key metric, Chicago has held its own against Minnesota this season.
The Sky lost by just five points in their first meeting of the season in Minnesota before pulling off the upset on Saturday. Chicago is 12-8 against the spread overall, showing that it routinely can cover big numbers as an underdog despite some poor defensive metrics.
The play of Reese has helped turn Chicago’s season around, as the star forward is averaging 17.6 points and 15.5 rebounds per game over her last eight games, leading Chicago to a 4-4 record during that stretch.
Chicago also has been burdened with a ton of road games, going 3-9, but it is 4-4 straight up at home.
I’m not buying the Sky to win this game outright, but I do think they keep it within double digits on Monday.
Pick: Sky +10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
