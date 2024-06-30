Lynx vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, June 30 (Trust Lynx on Road)
The Minnesota Lynx are on the road and looking for a bounce-back win when they take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
After winning the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup this past week, the Lynx then were beaten by the Dallas Wings – a bad loss by their standards – to fall to 13-4 on the season.
Chicago (6-10 this season), is in the mix for a playoff spot, but it needs to be better at home (3-6 straight up) if it's going to get there.
The Sky lost as underdogs to the Las Vegas Aces this past week, but can they bounce back in a similar spot against Minnesota?
Here’s the latest odds, key players to watch and a best bet for Sunday’s action.
Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -7 (-108)
- Sky +7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -285
- Sky: +230
Total
- 163 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lynx vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 3
- Lynx record: 13-4
- Sky record: 6-10
Lynx vs. Sky Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – probable
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Lynx vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride: McBride has been a major X-factor for the Lynx this season, averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 44.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, the Minnesota sharpshooter has been held under 10 points in three of her last five games.
Chicago Sky
Angel Reese: A double-double machine, Sky rookie Angel Reese has a real case to win Rookie of the Year this season. She’s averaging 13.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, posting a double-double in nine straight games.
Lynx vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Collier’s injury status is going to be extremely key in this game, but it would be surprising to see her sit after the Lynx listed her as probable for this matchup.
That’s a great sign for Minnesota – and for bettors – as this seven-point spread may be a little short for the Lynx on the road.
Minnesota is 6-2 against the spread on the road this season and league-best 13-5 against the spread overall in the 2024 season.
Meanwhile, the Sky are just 3-6 against the spread at home, a shocking number since they’ve played around .500 ball on the road in 2024.
As long as Collier suits up, I love the Lynx, who rank third in offensive rating, first in defensive rating and second in net rating. While Chicago is sixth in the league in net rating, it clocks in at minus-2.1, way off from the Lynx’s plus-11.7 net rating this season.
Minnesota’s defense has been great all season, and I think the Lynx should be favored by much more than seven if Collier plays.
Pick: Lynx -7 (-108)
