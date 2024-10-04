Lynx vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WNBA Semifinals Game 3
We won’t see a sweep in the Minnesota Lynx-Connecticut Sun series, as Minnesota bounced back at home in Game 2 to even the series.
Now, the Lynx hit the road for Game 3 against a Sun team that was 14-6 straight up at Mohegan Sun Arena in the regular season.
The Sun deserve a ton of credit for holding Napheesa Collier to just 28 points through the first two games of this series, as she shot just 3-for-14 from the field in Game 2
On the bright side for Minnesota, it still found a way to win that game.
Oddsmakers have set the Sun as slight favorites in Game 2 in what should be another defensive battle.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Friday’s Game 3.
Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lynx +2.5 (-112)
- Sun -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lynx: +114
- Sun: -135
Total
- 151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Series: Tied 1-1
Lynx vs. Sun Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Lynx vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Courtney Williams: With Collier struggling in Game 2, former Sun and current Lynx guard Courtney Williams stepped up. The veteran had 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, five rebounds and four assists. She’ll be counted on to step up again in Game 3.
Connecticut Sun
Alyssa Thomas: Since the playoffs have started, we’ve seen a renewed Alyssa Thomas. The Sun star forward is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game over her four games. Can she keep that pace going in Game 3?
Lynx vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
If there’s one thing that we know about these two teams, it’s that they’re going to defend.
The Sun were No. 1 in the WNBA in defensive rating during the regular season and the Lynx were No. 2 — and it’s shown in the semis.
Both Game 1 and Game 2 failed to reach 150 combined points, and the only game that easily cleared this total between these teams in the regular season went to overtime.
On top of being good defensive squads, these teams also play at a slow pace (No. 12 — CT and No. 10 — MIN).
I expect another defensive battle in Game 3.
Pick: UNDER 151.5 (-110)
