Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
Sunday's WNBA Commissioner's Cup action will wrap up with a Western Conference showdown between the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries.
The Lynx enter the day as one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the league this season, alongside the New York Liberty. Keeping their undefeated record intact today would also mean posting a 1-0 record on the first day of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's showdown.
Lynx vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lynx -12 (-110)
- Valkyries +12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx -750
- Valkyries +490
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 1
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network - North
- Lynx record: 6-0
- Valkyries record: 2-3
Lynx vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Napheesa Collier OVER 22.5 Points (-120) via FanDuel
Napheesa Collier leads the WNBA in points per game, averaging 26.8, 2.8 more than any other player. I see no reason not to expect that to continue tonight, especially considering her point total is set at just 22.5, four points fewer than her season average. The Valkyries allow teams an effective field goal percentage of 50% this season, which is eighth in the WNBA. They don't have the ability to completely shut down Collier tonight, so I expect another big game from her.
Lynx vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Look for turnovers to play a big role in the outcome of tonight's game. No team in the WNBA turns the ball over at a higher rate than Golden State, turning it over on 22.1% of the Valkyries' possessions. Tonight, they'll face a Lynx team that ranks third in opponent turnover rate, forcing a turnover on 19.6% of their opponents' possessions.
The Lynx enter this game second in the WNBA in net rating at +9.7, well above the Valkyries, who are second last in that stat at -10.0.
Don't be afraid of the big spread tonight. Bet the Lynx to win and cover.
Pick: Lynx -12 (-110) via FanDuel
