Lynx vs. Wings Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 16
No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers will make her regular season debut on Friday night, as the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx.
Fresh off a trip to the WNBA Finals – and a Commissioner’s Cup win – the Lynx are aiming to get back to the Finals to avenge last season’s loss to the New York Liberty.
Led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, the Lynx are returning just about every key player from their rotation last season, although forward Dorka Juhasz is sitting out this season.
The Lynx are favored in this matchup, but they have a tough test against a new-look Dallas team. Satou Sabally is no longer with the franchise, but the Wings landed Bueckers in the draft and added Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith, and DiJonai Carrington in the offseason.
Can Dallas bounce back from an extremely disappointing 2024 campaign?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my game prediction for this opening night clash.
Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -7.5 (-110)
- Wings +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -340
- Wings: +270
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Lynx record: 0-0
- Wings record: 0-0
Lynx vs. Wings Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Alanna Smith – game-time decision
- Kayla McBride – game-time decision
- Aubrey Griffin – out
Wings Injury Report
- Luisa Geiselsoder – game-time decision
- Ty Harris – game-time decision
Lynx vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
A superstar at UConn, Bueckers does it all and is extremely efficient scoring the ball while she’s at it. In her final collegiate season, Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3.
While I don’t expect those numbers in her rookie season, I do think Bueckers is going to thrive right away in the W.
Despite playing just 23 minutes in each of her two preseason games, Bueckers had some strong showings. She finished with 10 points, four boards, and one assist in her debut and followed that up with 15 points, five boards, and six assists in her second game.
Oh, and she shot 10-for-15 from the field in those two games. Bueckers should soar past this number in a lead role in her debut.
Lynx vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
The Wings should be a much better team than they were last season, but there are going to be some growing pains with so many new pieces in the fold.
Plus, let’s not forget that this team struggled without Sabally in 2024, so even the addition of Bueckers may not be enough to immediately flip the Wings into a playoff team.
On the other side, the Lynx have a ton of continuity with their roster and one of the game’s best players in Collier.
During the 2024 season, Minnesota was elite on the road, going 14-6 straight up in the regular season and 18-8 against the spread overall (including playoffs). The Lynx were also a top-four team in offensive, defensive, and net rating.
The Wings were just 13-27 against the spread last season, so they’ll look to turn that mark around for bettors in 2025.
Still, on opening night I’m buying the Lynx to cover and move to 1-0.
Pick: Lynx -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
