Madison Keys vs. Coco Gauff Odds for French Open Quarterfinals (Gauff Draws Tough Opponent in Keys)
The French Open quarterfinal matchup that's expected to be the most tightly contested, at least from an odds perspective, is a showdown between Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.
Both players have torn through the tournament, setting up a match between two top-seven seeds in the event with a berth in the semifinals on the line. The winner will face the victor between Mirra Andreeva and Lois Boisson.
Let's take a look at the odds and everything you need to know to bet this match.
Madison Keys vs. Coco Gauff Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Madison Keys +180
- Coco Gauff -225
Madison Keys vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: TBD
- How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV
Madison Keys: How Did They Get Here?
Madison Keys made quick work of the majority of her opponents through the first four rounds of the French Open. She has dropped just one set, which came against Sofia Kenin in the third round this past Saturday. She followed that up with a dominant win against Hailey Baptiste in the fourth round.
Keys entered the French Open as a Grand Slam winner, winning the Australian Open in January, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Now, she'll try to win her second straight Grand Slam, but her best career finish at this tournament was a semifinal appearance in 2018. She'll match that with a win against Gauff on Wednesday.
Coco Gauff: How Did They Get Here?
Coco Gauff has yet to drop a set in this year's French Open. She has dominated all four of her opponents, including the No. 20 seed, Ekaterina Alexandrova, in the fourth round. She has a strong history at the French Open, including finishing runner-up at this event in 2022.
With that being said, her recent history at Grand Slams hasn't been great, getting past the quarterfinals just once since winning the U.S. Open in 2023, coming in a semifinal appearance at the 2024 Australian Open.
Madison Keys vs. Coco Gauff What the Odds Say
Gauff is set as the favorite at -225 odds. Translated to implied probability, she has an implied probability of 69.23% of beating Keys and advancing to the semifinals.
The last time these two played in a match was at Madrid in 2024 in the Round of 16. Keys won the match in three sets.
