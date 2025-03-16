Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 16
Sunday’s NBA action features a rematch from the first round of the playoffs last season, as the Orlando Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 2024-25 season has gone very differently for these teams, as Cleveland is the No. 1 seed in the East and currently on a 16-game winning streak while the Magic are the No. 8 seed in the conference and have dropped seven of their last 10 games.
The injury bug has hurt the Magic, as Jalen Suggs is out for the season and both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero missed significant time earlier in the season.
The Cavs have a pair of key players on the injury report on Sunday – both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are questionable – which could alter the odds for this game.
Let’s break down where they stand on Sunday morning, as well as some player props to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +11 (-115)
- Cavs -11 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: +425
- Cavs: -575
Total
- 220.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Magic record: 31-37
- Cavs record: 56-10
Magic vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony – questionable
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Donovan Mitchell – questionable
- Evan Mobley – questionable
- Luke Travers – out
- Emoni Bates – out
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out
Magic vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
This season, Franz Wagner is shooting just 30.2 percent from beyond the arc, and he’s really let up on his attempts from deep, taking four or fewer in eight of his last 10 games. On top of that, Wagner has taken two or fewer 3-pointers in each of his last three games.
He was 1-for-3 from deep in his last game against the Cavs, who are 10th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game. I don’t expect Franz to turn things around from deep on Sunday.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 24.5 Points (-115)
The Magic have held Mitchell under this number in both of their meetings this season, but the Cavs guard also didn’t have to play too much in blowout wins. If Mitchell is able to suit up on Sunday, I wouldn’t be shocked if Kenny Atkinson limits his minutes since he’s missed two games in a row with a groin injury.
Orlando is also a top-five defense in the NBA this season, and Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points per game. Asking him to clear his season average while at less than 100 percent may be too much on Sunday.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Bettors are going to want to monitor the injury report before betting on this game, but it’s worth noting that Cleveland won by 40 points the last time these teams faced off.
The difference in these squads is pretty simple this season: Cleveland has the No. 1 offense in the NBA by 2.5 points per 100 possessions while the Magic are 28th in the league in offensive rating.
If the Cavs are healthy, Orlando does not have the shooting (29th in effective field goal percentage) to keep up with the No. 1 team in the league in effective field goal percentage. On top of that, the Cavs are elite at home, going 20-13-1 against the spread as home favorites.
The Magic, on the other hand, are just 7-12 against the spread as road underdogs. I’ll lay the points with the Cavs if Mobley and Mitchell are able to go on Sunday.
Pick: Cavs -11 (-105 at DraftKings)
