Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 5 (Predictions for Tatum, Franz Wagner, Banchero)
The Boston Celtics are one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs and continuing their title defense, and oddsmakers have set them as 12-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
I’m not sold on laying that number with Boston, as the Magic have kept three of the four games in this series within 10 points, but I’m also not buying this weak Orlando offense.
So, why not wager on some player props?
There’s a bet that I love for Franz Wagner on Tuesday, but he’s not the only wing that I’d wager on in this Eastern Conference clash. Let’s take a look at the top props – and their odds – for Game 5.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Magic vs. Celtics
- Franz Wagner OVER 3.5 Assists (-145)
- Jayson Tatum OVER 35.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-105)
Franz Wagner OVER 3.5 Assists (-145)
I am shocked to see this prop set at 3.5 for Wagner, as he’s put up 24 total assists in this series, clearing 3.5 dimes in every matchup.
In fact, Wagner had eight dimes in Game 3 and followed that up with seven in Game 4. Overall, he’s averaging 8.0 potential assists per game in the series.
Even though these teams are playing at the slowest pace in the playoffs, Wagner and Paolo Banchero both have massive usage numbers for Orlando. I don’t see that changing with the team’s season on the line in Game 5.
Jayson Tatum OVER 35.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – at SI Betting why Jayson Tatum is a must bet in Game 5:
Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 for Boston, but he’s returned and dominated the Orlando Magic in Games 3 and 4.
Here’s a look at Tatum’s numbers from those matchups:
- Game 3: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 10-of-22 FG (4-of-10 from 3)
- Game 4: 37 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-of-25 FG (3-of-10 from 3)
While those shooting percentages aren’t great, Tatum is 26-for-26 from the free-throw line during that two-game stretch.
I’m buying him to have another big game scoring and on the glass, especially since the C’s offense has not looked great against Orlando overall. Tatum has been called upon to carry stretches for Boston, and he did that last night to will it to a Game 4 win.
Since he’s cleared this line in points alone in each of the last two games, I’m pretty comfortable betting on him to do so again at home.
Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-105)
This postseason, Banchero has been virtually unstoppable for Orlando, and the Celtics haven’t had much of an answer for him with Jrue Holiday dealing with a hamstring injury.
Banchero has 29 or more points in every game in this series, and he’s ironically cleared this prop with 31 or more points in every Orlando loss.
Banchero has scored efficiently from the field – 48.0 percent – and he’s taking a ton of shots. Over four games, the All-Star forward has attempted 109 shots (at least 25 in every game) and 34 free throws.
With that usage, he’s a must bet in a win-to-go-home Game 5 for Orlando.
